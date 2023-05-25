Home / Technology / Gadgets / Audio-Technica unveils ATH-M20xBT, ATH-S220BT Bluetooth headphones in India

The new headphones from Audio-Technica will be available through a network of online and offline retailers

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : May 25 2023 | 2:00 PM IST
Japan-based audio products maker Audio-Technica has expanded its Bluetooth headphone lineup in India with the introduction of the ATH-M20xBT and ATH-S220BT models. The ATH-M20xBT, the Bluetooth version of the ATH-M20x, boasts studio-quality sound, whereas the ATH-S220BT offers a battery life of up to 60 hours, multipoint connectivity, and a low profile at an affordable price. Both the headphones will be available in India through a network of online and offline stores.
Audio-Technica ATH-M20xBT: Features and price in India

Audio-Technica said that the ATH-M20xBT has professional-grade earpad and headband material for long-lasting durability and comfort. These boast full-range, high-fidelity music and increased bass. According to the company, the ATH-M20xBT delivers an on-battery time of 60 hours on a full charge and three hours on a 10-minute rapid charge. The headphones are powered by a 40mm drivers, which are tuned to enhance low-frequency performance. The headphones have a built-in microphone and buttons in the left ear cup. These support low latency for improved audio-video synchronisation during streaming and gameplay. The headphones support multipoint pairing function, which allows it to connect to two Bluetooth devices at once. It comes with a 1.2 m cable for an optional wired connection.
These headphones are priced at Rs 13,500, with a market operating price set at Rs 8,790.

Audio-Technica ATH-S220BT: Features and price in India
The ATH-S220BT wireless headphones have a battery life of 60 hours on a full charge and up to 3.5 hours on a 10-minute rapid charge, according to the company. The headphones boast slim housings and sleek-and-lightweight earpads for comfortable fit and good sound isolation. These are powered by 40mm audio drivers. These also support multipoint connectivity, and have a built-in microphone and touch buttons on the earcup. Besides, the headphones support voice assistant functions – Siri and Google Assistant. The ATH-S220BT supports Google Fast Pair to Microsoft Swift Pair.

The ATH-S220BT Wireless On-Ear Headphones are priced at Rs 7,720, with MOP set at Rs 6,590.

First Published: May 25 2023 | 2:04 PM IST

