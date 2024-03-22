Microsoft unveils AI-powered Surface Pro 10, Laptop 6 business laptops

Microsoft has announced AI-powered Surface devices for business customers. The new range of Surface products include Surface Pro 10 and Surface Laptop 6. Microsoft said that these devices are the first Surface PCs optimised for AI with a new dedicated Copilot Key on the Surface Laptop 6 and Surface Pro keyboards.

Microsoft Surface for Business: Price

Microsoft Surface Pro 10: $1,199.99 onwards

Microsoft Laptop 6: $1,199.99 onwards

Microsoft Surface Pro 10 for business: Details

Microsoft said that the new Surface Pro 10 is designed for working professionals who need a versatile device, without compromising on Power. The Surface Pro 10 is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and is the first Intel powered device to support 5G connectivity.

Display: 13-inch Anti-reflective touchscreen, 2880x1920 resolution, 3:2 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, Dolby Vision IQ support, SDR 600nits peak brightness, Corning Gorilla Glass 5

Processor: Intel Core Ultra 5 Processor 135U / Intel Core Ultra 7 Processor 165U

Graphics: Integrated Intel Graphics

RAM: 8GB/ 16GB/ 32GB/ 64GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: 256GB / 512GB / 1TB (Gen 4 SSD)

Ports: 2 X USB-C with USB 4 /Thunderbolt 4 , Surface Connect Port, Surface Pro Keyboard Port

Battery: 47Wh, 45W charging

Audio: 2W stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, Support for Bluetooth LE Audio, Dual Studio Mic with Voice Focus

Camera: Full HD front-facing Surface Studio Camera, 10.5 MP Ultra HD rear-facing camera

Microsoft Surface Laptop 6 for business: Details

The Microsoft Laptop 6 is powered by Intel Core Ultra H-series processors and the company says that the laptop has been specially designed with improved thermal capacity.