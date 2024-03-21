Vivo T3 5G smartphone with MediaTek Dimensity 7200 launched: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand Vivo on March 21 launched the Vivo T3 5G smartphone in India. The Vivo T3 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 processor and has an AMOLED display of 120Hz. The smartphone is offered in Crystal Flake and Cosmic Blue colours. Below are the details:

Vivo T3 5G: Variants and price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Vivo T3 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone will be available from March 27 on Vivo India e-store and e-commerce platform Flipkart.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 2,000 on HDFC and SBI bank cards. Customers without these cards can avail an additional bonus of Rs 2,000 on top of the trade-in value in exchange of old smartphone for the Vivo T3 5G. There is also an option for a monthly equated instalment plan of up to three months.

Vivo T3 5G: Specifications

The Vivo T3 5G smartphone boasts a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display of 120Hz. The display is HDR10+ certified and rated by the company for 1800 nits peak brightness. In the camera department, the smartphone has a 50-megapixel (Sony IMX882) sensor and a 2MP depth sensor on the rear, and a 16MP camera on the front.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7200 chipset with 8GB RAM standard across all variants. The smartphone supports 44W wired charging for its 5000mAh capacity battery that the company said can provide a full day of battery life.