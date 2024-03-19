Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone at Rs 19,999 onwards: Details

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on March 19 launched the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Glass Green and Glass Gold colours. Below are the detail:

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Price and variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone will be available on the company’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Early Bird sale will kick off on March 19 at 6PM onwards. Open sale will begin from March 22 at 12PM onwards.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and a discount of Rs 2,000 on the 8GB + 256GB variant. These are bank discounts applicable on HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

Additionally, the company is offering its Buds T300 in a bundle deal with the smartphone for no additional cost. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 3 months with select banks.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Specifications