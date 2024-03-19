Home / Technology / Gadgets / Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone at Rs 19,999 onwards: Details

Realme launches Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone at Rs 19,999 onwards: Details

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be available on the company's website and Amazon India. The smartphone will be available in the early bird sale on March 19, 6PM onwards

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Chinese smartphone brand Realme on March 19 launched the Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone in India. The smartphone features a 50MP Sony IMX890 camera sensor with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) and sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is offered in Glass Green and Glass Gold colours. Below are the detail:

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Price and variants

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 19,999
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 21,999

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G smartphone will be available on the company’s website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. Early Bird sale will kick off on March 19 at 6PM onwards. Open sale will begin from March 22 at 12PM onwards.

As for the introductory offers, customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the 8GB + 128GB storage variant and a discount of Rs 2,000 on the 8GB + 256GB variant. These are bank discounts applicable on HDFC and ICICI bank cards.

Additionally, the company is offering its Buds T300 in a bundle deal with the smartphone for no additional cost. There is also an option for a no-interest equated monthly instalment plan of up to 3 months with select banks.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7050
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage:128GB / 256GB
  • Rear Camera: 50 MP ( Sony IMX890) primary sensor with OIS, 8MP Ultra-wide, 2MP Macro
  • Front Camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh
  • Charging: 67W
  • Thickness: 7.97mm
  • Weight: 195g

Also Read

Realme 12, Realme 12 Plus launched in India: Price, specs, offers, and more

Realme 12 Pro series featuring 3D curved display, telephoto camera launched

Realme C67 budget 5G smartphone launched in India: Know price, specs, more

Realme 12 Pro Plus review: Potential segment winner despite imperfections

India squad for SA: Rohit, Surya, Rahul named Tests, T20, ODI captains

Lenovo Legion series, powered by Intel AI chips, launched in India: Details

Motorola Edge 50 Pro details emerge on Flipkart, launch set for April 3

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition now available in India at Rs 49,999

POCO X6 Neo goes on sale with introductory offers: Know price, specs, more

MSI Claw vs ROG Ally: Comparing Windows 11-based handheld gaming consoles

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :RealmeRealme IndiaChinese smartphonesTechnologygadgets

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 2:51 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story