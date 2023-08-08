Motorola’s recently launched budget smartphone, the Moto G14, is now available for purchase on e-commerce platform Flipkart. It is another low-cost phone that would appeal to the masses. The Moto G14 boasts a big capacity battery, a large screen, and a multi-camera system. One of the highlights of the Moto G14 is its Dolby Atmos-powered stereo speakers, which make the phone appealing for the price.

Motorola Moto G14: Price and introductory offers

The Moto G14 was launched at a price of Rs 9,999 for the only variant with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. Holders of an ICICI Bank credit card are eligible for introductory offers in which they can avail of an instant discount of Rs 750 on the phone on Flipkart. Those who pre-ordered the phone will be eligible for a free screen damage protection plan worth Rs 3,200.

Motorola Moto G14: Specifications

The Motorola Moto G14 sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ display of 60Hz refresh rate, stretched in 20:9 aspect ratio for a screen-to-body ratio of 85.5 per cent. Powering the Motorola Moto G14 is an octa-core Unisoc T616 processor with a 2GHz clock speed, paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

For photography, the smartphone comes with a dual rear camera setup that includes 50MP primary sensor and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies and video calls, Moto G14 features an 8MP front facing camera.

Moto G14 is powered by a 5,000 mAh battery that supports 20W fast wired charging. The phone is IP52 rated for water and dust resistance. For connectivity, the smartphone sports a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C port, dual Wi-Fi, GPS, A-GPS and 4G LTE.