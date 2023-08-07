Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Watch unboxing and hands-on, know specs, and more

South Korean electronics maker Samsung’s 2023 book-shaped foldable device, the Galaxy Z Fold 5, brings several small upgrades. It is more of an evolution of the already capable device, the Fold4. The Galaxy Z Fold 5 brings an improved taskbar, which has been optimised to enable quickly switching between frequently used apps – now up to four recent apps pinned for efficient working. Besides, there is a new two-handed drag-and-drop feature to improve productivity-related experience. The Fold5 supports the S Pen, and gets a new slim case for its storage. While the main foldable display still scales 7.6-inch, it is now 1750 nits bright.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Specifications

Main display (bendable): 7.6-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, Infinity Flex Display (2176 x 1812, 21.6:18), adaptive refresh rate (1-120Hz)

Cover display: 6.2-inch HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X Display (2316 x 904, 23.1:9), adaptive refresh rate (48-120Hz)

Weight: 253g

Rear camera: 50MP wide-angle (Dual Pixel AF, OIS, F1.8) + 12MP ultra-wide (F2.2) + 10MP Telephoto (PDAF, F2.4, OIS, 3X optical zoom)

Cover camera: 10MP (F2.2, Pixel size: 1.22μm, FOV: 85-degree)

Under display camera: 4MP (F1.8, Pixel size: 2.0μm, FOV: 80-dgeree)

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB

Battery: 4,400 mAh

Protection: IPX8 and Gorilla Glass Victus 2

OS: OneUI 5.1.1, based on Android 13

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: India pricing and pre-book offers

The book-shaped foldable device is offered in 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB storage configurations at Rs 154,999, 164,999, and Rs 184,999, respectively. The three variants have 12GB RAM as standard. As for the pre-book offers, there are benefits worth Rs 23,000 offered by Samsung. These benefits include up to Rs 5,000 in upgrade bonus on trade-in deals and Rs 8,000 bank cashback. Besides, there is up to Rs 10,000 benefits for consumers who opt for 256GB model but goes with 512GB variant at the time of purchase. Like the Flip 5, the Fold 5 gets up to nine-month no-cost EMI option.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 5: Unboxing and hands-on