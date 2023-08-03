Infinix GT 10 Pro launched in India: Check price, specs, other details here

Infinix on Thursday launched its long-awaited Infinix GT 10 Pro smartphone in India, bringing a new set of features to the sub-Rs 20,000 segment.

The GT series is marketed as a gaming device, and the GT 10 Pro looks to give consumers a different choice in the market. It has a fast-charging battery and a high refresh rate display.

Infinix GT 10 Pro was initially priced at Rs 19,999 in India, but owing to some bank discounts, it is now available for Rs 17,999. In addition to the phone, the first 5,000 customers will also receive a Pro Gaming Kit.

Infinix GT 10 Pro specifications

Infinix GT 10 Pro’s most notable feature has to be the transparent back panel which carries an LED notification strip next to the camera module. The phone has a 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate and 900 nits of peak brightness.

It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8050 chipset and has 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, with a virtual memory expansion of up to 8GB. Infinix has added a primary 108MP camera at the back, paired with dual 2MP sensors. The front of the phone has a 32MP shooter for selfies and video calls.

Meanwhile, the company said that its Android 13-based XOS 13 version is free of any bloatware. The phone also packs a 5000mAh battery with support for 45W charging speed. An in-display fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, and NFC are also included.