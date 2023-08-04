Home / Technology / Gadgets / Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale: Motorola announces discounts on smartphones

Flipkart is hosting one of its largest sales of the year, the Big Saving Days sale, with discounts on smartphones. Let's take a look at what discounts Motorola has in store for us

BS Web Team New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Aug 04 2023 | 2:49 PM IST
Motorola on Friday announced deals, discounts, and offers on its moto edge, moto g and moto e series lineups of smartphones for the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Days sale. In the sale, customers can grab their favourite Motorola smartphones at discounted prices. The sale runs from August 4 to August 9. Below are some of the offers currently available on Flipkart:

Motorola edge series: Details

Beginning with the premium category, the Motorola edge series, the Motorola edge 40 and Motorola edge 30 Ultra are now available at discounted pricing.

The Motorola edge 40 is the said to be the world’s slimmest 5G Phone with IP68 underwater protection powered by MediaTek Dimensity 8020 processor. It sports a segment-leading 144Hz 3D curved display with edge lighting (6.55-inch pOLED HDR10+). It sports a 50-megapixel camera with OIS, and flagship-level features like Horizon Lock. The Motorola edge 40 is available at Rs 27,999.

The Motorola edge 30 ultra with 12GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage comes with the 200MP camera and is available at Rs 42,499.

Motorola g series: Details

Under Motorola’s g series of smartphones, the brand is offering moto g32 with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage, expandable up to 1 TB, at an effective price of Rs 10,999.

This phone packs features including a 90Hz 6.5-inch fullHD+ display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos, near-stock Android 12, Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor, and a 50MP quad-function camera.

The moto g62 is also available at discounted price of Rs 13,999. It features 12 5G bands, including all Indian 5G bands, for 5G connectivity across Indian operators and states, a smooth 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor.

Motorola e series: Details

The moto e13 comes backed by a 5000mAh battery. Its 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant is available at Rs 7,299 and the 2GB RAM + 64GB storage at Rs 5,849.

Topics :MotorolaFlipkart saleFlipkart smartphone salesMotorola phonesBS Web ReportsFlipkart Big Shopping days saleFlipkart deal

First Published: Aug 04 2023 | 2:49 PM IST

