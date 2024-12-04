Backbone One gaming controller for Apple iPhone, Android launched in India

The Backbone One gaming controller, showcased during the iPhone 16 series launch event, is now available in India. Developed by US-based gaming accessory maker Backbone, the controller is compatible with both Android and iOS devices, offering wired connectivity through USB-C or Lightning ports for low-latency performance.
Backbone One: Availability and pricing
The Backbone One gaming controller starts at Rs 7,769 and is available on Amazon. It comes in two variants:
USB-C Version: Compatible with iPhone 15/16 series and Android devices
Lightning Version: Compatible with iPhone 14 series or earlier
The controller is offered in two colour options: Black and a white PlayStation Edition designed in collaboration with Sony PlayStation.
Backbone One: Support
Mobile Games
The controller works with all smartphone games on Apple App Store and Google Play Store that support native controller functionality, including:
- Call of Duty: Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Minecraft
- Diablo Immortal
- Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas
Remote Play
The controller supports console and PC remote play on smartphones via:
- PlayStation Remote Play
- Xbox Remote Play
- Steam Link mobile apps
Cloud Gaming
The Backbone One is compatible with Xbox Cloud Gaming for smartphones, provided users have an active Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.
Backbone One: Features
- Analogue Triggers: For precise gaming input
- Dual Thumbsticks and Dedicated D-pad: For enhanced control
- Dedicated Screenshot/Recording Button: To capture gameplay moments
It includes a magnetic adapter system to ensure compatibility with phone cases and offers pass-through charging to keep the smartphone powered during gaming sessions. Additionally, it features a 3.5mm headphone jack for audio connectivity.
Warranty and Updates
Backbone offers a one-year warranty for the controller and lifetime firmware updates through the companion Backbone app, ensuring long-term compatibility and performance.