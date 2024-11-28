Lava launches Yuva 4 budget smartphone at Rs 6,999 onwards: Specifications

Indian smartphone maker Lava has launched the Yuva 4, its budget 4G smartphone. The Lava Yuva 4 features a 6.56-inch HD+ resolution display with a 90Hz refresh rate and is equipped with a 50MP rear camera. The smartphone is available in Glossy White, Glossy Purple, and Glossy Black. Here are the details:

Lava Yuva 4: Price and availability

The Lava Yuva 4 is priced at Rs 6,999 onwards and is available in two variants: 4GB RAM + 64GB storage and 4GB RAM + 128GB storage. Lava has opted for a retail-first strategy, making the smartphone available at its retail outlets and partner stores starting this November.

Lava Yuva 4: Details

Powered by the UNISOC T606 chip, the Lava Yuva 4 features 4GB RAM, expandable up to 8GB with virtual RAM technology. The smartphone has a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate in a punch-hole design. It also features a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for device unlock. For photography, the device includes a 50MP primary camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

The smartphone is equipped with a 5000mAh battery and supports 10W wired charging. It runs on Android 14 out of the box and offers a clean user interface. Lava is providing a one-year warranty and free at-home service for customers.

Lava Yuva 4: Specifications