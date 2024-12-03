iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the smartphone focuses on performance and gaming, offering features like graphics upscaling, frame rate interpolation, and more. It also introduces a "Monster Halo" light effect around the rear camera module, which doubles as a notification indicator.

iQOO 13: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999

Colours: Legend Edition (White), Nardo Grey

Availability and introductory offers

The iQOO 13 is available for pre-booking on iQOO’s official website. Pre-booking on Amazon begins December 5. Customers who pre-book can purchase the device starting December 10, while the open sale begins December 11 on iQOO’s website, Amazon, Vivo Exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.

Pre-booking benefits:

12 months of extended warranty

Complimentary iQOO TWS 1e wireless earbuds

Introductory offers:

Bank discount: Rs 3000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards

Exchange bonus:

Rs 3000 for non-Vivo/iQOO devices

Rs 5000 for Vivo and iQOO devices

No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs): Available for up to 9 months

iQOO 13: Details

Display

The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

Performance

The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2 for improved gaming performance. Game enhancement features include:

2K Game Super Resolution for improved graphics

144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay

Cameras

ALSO READ: Realme GT 7 Pro review: Performance and efficiency in a premium package The smartphone has a triple-camera system:

50MP ultra-wide camera

50MP main

50MP telephoto camera

The front camera is a 32MP sensor.

Battery and charging

The Indian variant features a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, while the Chinese variant launched in October has a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.

Durability and software

The smartphone is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It is guaranteed four Android updates and five years of security updates.

iQOO 13: Specifications