iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: Price, specs

Starting at Rs 54,999, the iQOO 13 is now available for pre-booking on iQOO's official website and will be available for purchase from December 11

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2024 | 1:35 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the smartphone focuses on performance and gaming, offering features like graphics upscaling, frame rate interpolation, and more. It also introduces a "Monster Halo" light effect around the rear camera module, which doubles as a notification indicator.
 
iQOO 13: Price and variants
 
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
  • 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
Colours: Legend Edition (White), Nardo Grey
 
Availability and introductory offers
  The iQOO 13 is available for pre-booking on iQOO’s official website. Pre-booking on Amazon begins December 5. Customers who pre-book can purchase the device starting December 10, while the open sale begins December 11 on iQOO’s website, Amazon, Vivo Exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.
 
Pre-booking benefits:

  • 12 months of extended warranty
  • Complimentary iQOO TWS 1e wireless earbuds
Introductory offers:
  • Bank discount: Rs 3000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards
Exchange bonus:
  • Rs 3000 for non-Vivo/iQOO devices
  • Rs 5000 for Vivo and iQOO devices
No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs): Available for up to 9 months
 
iQOO 13: Details
  Display
  The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
 
Performance
  The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2 for improved gaming performance. Game enhancement features include:
  • 2K Game Super Resolution for improved graphics
  • 144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay
Cameras
The smartphone has a triple-camera system:
  • 50MP ultra-wide camera
  • 50MP main
  • 50MP telephoto camera
  • The front camera is a 32MP sensor.
Battery and charging
  The Indian variant features a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, while the Chinese variant launched in October has a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.
 
Durability and software
  The smartphone is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It is guaranteed four Android updates and five years of security updates.
 
iQOO 13: Specifications
 
  • Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, LTPO
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
  • RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
  • Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • Battery: 6,000mAh
  • Charging: 120W wired fast charging
  • Operating system: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
  • Updates: 4 Android updates, 5 years of security updates
  • Protection: IP68/IP69
First Published: Dec 03 2024 | 1:34 PM IST

