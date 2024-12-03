iQOO 13 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite launched in India: Price, specs

Chinese smartphone brand iQOO has launched its flagship smartphone, the iQOO 13, in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite System-on-Chip (SoC), the smartphone focuses on performance and gaming, offering features like graphics upscaling, frame rate interpolation, and more. It also introduces a "Monster Halo" light effect around the rear camera module, which doubles as a notification indicator.
iQOO 13: Price and variants
- 12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 54,999
- 16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 59,999
Colours: Legend Edition (White), Nardo Grey
Availability and introductory offers
The iQOO 13 is available for pre-booking on iQOO’s official website. Pre-booking on Amazon begins December 5. Customers who pre-book can purchase the device starting December 10, while the open sale begins December 11 on iQOO’s website, Amazon, Vivo Exclusive stores, and select retail outlets.
Pre-booking benefits:
- 12 months of extended warranty
- Complimentary iQOO TWS 1e wireless earbuds
Introductory offers:
- Bank discount: Rs 3000 on HDFC and ICICI Bank cards
Exchange bonus:
- Rs 3000 for non-Vivo/iQOO devices
- Rs 5000 for Vivo and iQOO devices
No-interest equated monthly instalments (EMIs): Available for up to 9 months
iQOO 13: Details
Display
The iQOO 13 features a 6.82-inch AMOLED display with 2K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. It uses LTPO technology for dynamic refresh rate adjustments and includes an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.
Performance
The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite processor, paired with the proprietary Supercomputing Chip Q2 for improved gaming performance. Game enhancement features include:
- 2K Game Super Resolution for improved graphics
- 144 fps frame interpolation for smoother gameplay
Cameras
- 50MP ultra-wide camera
- 50MP main
- 50MP telephoto camera
- The front camera is a 32MP sensor.
Battery and charging
The Indian variant features a 6,000mAh battery with 120W wired fast charging, while the Chinese variant launched in October has a slightly larger 6,150mAh battery.
Durability and software
The smartphone is IP69-rated for dust and water resistance and runs on Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15. It is guaranteed four Android updates and five years of security updates.
iQOO 13: Specifications
- Display: 6.82-inch AMOLED, 2K resolution, 144Hz refresh rate, LTPO
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite
- RAM: 12GB / 16GB LPDDR5X
- Storage: 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1
- Rear camera: 50MP primary (Sony IMX921) + 50MP ultra-wide + 50MP telephoto
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 6,000mAh
- Charging: 120W wired fast charging
- Operating system: Android 15-based FunTouchOS 15
- Updates: 4 Android updates, 5 years of security updates
- Protection: IP68/IP69