Xiaomi launches Redmi A4 5G phone powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2

The Redmi A4 5G smartphone will be available in India from November 27 on Mi online store, Xiaomi retail stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and through Xiaomi's retail partners

Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 20 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

Chinese smartphone brand Xiaomi has launched the Redmi A4 budget 5G smartphone in India. Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2 processor, the Redmi A4 5G starts at Rs 8,499 inclusive of all offers. The company said the new entry-level smartphone is aimed at making 5G connectivity more accessible across the country.
 
Redmi A4 5G: Price and availability
  • 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage: Rs 8,499 (inclusive of all offers)
  • 4GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 9,499 (inclusive of all offers)
While Xiaomi has not shared details, it has confirmed that the phone will be available in India from on Mi online store, Xiaomi retail stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and through its retail partners.
 
 
Redmi A4 5G: Details
 
The Redmi A4 5G smartphone sports a 6.88-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a Halo Glass sandwich design with a circular camera module and a glass-finished back panel. It also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack for wired audio connections.

Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2, the smartphone comes with 4GB on-board RAM that can be expanded up to 8GB with virtual RAM technology. Apart from 5G connectivity, it also offers dual-band Wi-Fi and Bluetooth v5.0. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,160mAh battery that supports 18W wired charging. Xiaomi is bundling a 33W charger with the device.
 
For imaging, the Redmi A4 5G sports a 50MP primary camera sensor offering features such as time-lapse and portrait mode. It also has a 5MP front-facing camera for selfies, video calling, and more.
 
Redmi A4 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.88-inch, HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 4s Gen 2
  • RAM: 4GB
  • Storage: 64GB / 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary
  • Front camera: 5MP
  • Battery: 5160mAh
  • Charging: 18W wired
  • Protection: IP52

First Published: Nov 20 2024 | 3:49 PM IST

