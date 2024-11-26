Realme GT 7 Pro with Qualcomm SD 8 Elite launched: Price, specs, unboxing

Chinese smartphone maker Realme has launched the GT 7 Pro in India, featuring Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite, making it the first phone in the country to use this chip. The smartphone is equipped with a 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 Sky AMOLED display, up to 16GB of RAM, and 512GB storage, with a 50MP triple rear camera setup and a 16MP front camera. It offers several AI-powered features, including AI-based image editing tools, gaming enhancements like AI Super Resolution for 1.5K graphics, and AI-powered summarisation and translation tools. The GT 7 Pro also boasts IP69 water and dust resistance, with an Underwater mode for photography. Available in Mars Orange and Galaxy Grey.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Price and variants

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 59,999

16GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 65,999

Colours: Mars Orange, Galaxy Grey

Realme GT 7 Pro: Availability and offers

The Realme GT 7 Pro smartphone will be available in India from November 29, on Realme’s official website, e-commerce platform Amazon and select offline stores.

As for the introductory offer, customers can avail a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards while purchasing the smartphone. There is also option for no-interest EMI plans of up to 12 months. Realme is also offering one year of broken screen insurance with the smartphone.

Realme GT 7 Pro: Details

More From This Section

The Realme GT 7 Pro comes with a slew of new AI features. This includes AI-powered image editing tools such as AI Eraser, AI Ultra Clarity, and others. However, the most notable is the AI Sketch to Image which lets users generate images by scribbling raw sketches. There is also an AI Motion Deblur feature that removes motion blur from images for more details.

Realme has also added new AI powered tools for improving the gaming experience on the GT 7 Pro smartphone. There is a new AI Gaming Super Resolution feature that upscales in-game graphics to up to 1.5K resolution. Similarly, the new AI Gaming Super Frame option can push select games to offer 120 fps gameplay by using AI to generate additional frames. There are also several utility based features such as AI tools for summarising articles on the web, AI Summarise in Recording and AI Translate for translating on-screen content.

Moreover, the Realme GT 7 Pro boasts a new feature for simplifying file sharing with an iPhone using O+ connect app. This includes the option to share files by touching the two devices.

The Realme GT 7 Pro also comes with improved durability, featuring IP69 rating for dust and water resistance. Leveraging this, Realme has also incorporated an Underwater camera mode, allowing users to click pictures and record videos while being submerged up to 2 meters for 30 minutes.

Realme GT7 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Samsung Eco2 Sky AMOLED, 6500 nits peak brightness, 120Hz refresh rate, FHD+ resolution, HDR10+, Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite

RAM: Up to 16GB (LPDDR5X)

Storage: Up to 1TB (UFS 4.0)

Rear Camera: 50MP primary with OIS (Sony IMX906) + 50MP periscope telephoto with OIS (Sony IMX882, 3x zoom) + 8MP ultra-wide (Sony IMX355)

Front Camera: 16MP

Battery: 5800mAh

Charging: 120W wired

IP Rating: IP68, IP69

OS: Android 15-based realme UI 6

Realme GT 7 Pro: Unboxing