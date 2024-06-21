Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, unveils Yellow colour variant

Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, unveils Yellow colour variant

The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is now offered in four colour option - Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black - at Rs 129,999 onwards

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Samsung India on June 21 introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new Titanium Yellow colour option. Alongside, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker announced bank cashback, upgrade offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment across all models of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone is now offered in four colour options – Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black – and three RAM and storage configurations at Rs 129,999 onwards. Check the details below:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and offers

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp


12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999
12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999
12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 while purchasing the smartphone using select bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on top of the exchange value on trade-in deals. For customers not opting for the bank cashback, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Or, customers can avail up to 24-month no-cost EMI and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 in trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X, 1Hz-120Hz refresh rate, Vision booster
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 for Galaxy
  • RAM: 12GB
  • Storage: 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 200MP (OIS) + 12MP ultra-wide-angle + 50MP telephoto 5x (OIS) + 10MP telephoto 3x (OIS)
  • Front Camera: 12MP
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh
  • Construction: Titanium frame
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Armor, IP68
  • Weight: 232g
  • Thickness: 8.6mm

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know India pricing, availability info, and more

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: What to expect from upcoming premium smartphones

Samsung Galaxy S24 series: Know everything about Galaxy AI features here

Samsung Galaxy S24 review: This compact smartphone punches above its weight

Samsung kicks off Galaxy 24 series pre-reserve in India at Rs 1999: Details

Xiaomi to launch Redmi 13 budget 5G phone in India on Jul 9: What to expect

Lenovo Tab Plus with eight JBL speakers unveiled: Know specs, features

Realme GT 6 smartphone, Buds Air 6 Pro wireless earbuds launched: Details

Vivo Y58 5G smartphone with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Price, specs

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 (2024) gaming laptop launched in India: Check details

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Topics :SamsungSamsung GalaxyFlagship smartphones

First Published: Jun 21 2024 | 3:01 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story