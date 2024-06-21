Samsung announces offers on Galaxy S24 Ultra, unveils Yellow colour variant

Samsung India on June 21 introduced the Galaxy S24 Ultra in a new Titanium Yellow colour option. Alongside, the India unit of the South Korean electronics maker announced bank cashback, upgrade offers, and no-interest equated monthly instalment across all models of the Galaxy S24 Ultra. The smartphone is now offered in four colour options – Titanium Yellow, Titanium Gray, Titanium Violet, and Titanium Black – and three RAM and storage configurations at Rs 129,999 onwards. Check the details below:

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Price and offers

12GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 129,999

12GB RAM + 512GB storage: Rs 139,999

12GB RAM + 1TB storage: Rs 159,999

Customers can avail a cashback of Rs 6,000 while purchasing the smartphone using select bank cards. Additionally, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on top of the exchange value on trade-in deals. For customers not opting for the bank cashback, the company is offering an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 12,000 on trade-in deals. Or, customers can avail up to 24-month no-cost EMI and an upgrade bonus of up to Rs 6,000 in trade-in deals.

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Specifications