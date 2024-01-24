Home / Technology / Gadgets / ASUS launches Zenbook 14 OLED laptop in India: Know price, specs, and more

ASUS launches Zenbook 14 OLED laptop in India: Know price, specs, and more

The ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED will be available for purchase on e-commerce platform Amazon India and Flipkart, starting January 31

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED laptop
Harsh Shivam New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2024 | 4:01 PM IST
Taiwanese electronic maker ASUS on January 24 launched in India the Zenbook 14 OLED laptop. Powered by Intel Core Ultra processors, the laptop boasts a 14-inch OLED display of up to 3K resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Priced at Rs 99,990 onwards, the laptop comes with up to 32GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD storage. The Zenbook 14 OLED will be available for purchase on e-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart, starting January 31.

ASUS Zenbook 14 OLED: Specification

The Zenbook 14 OLED laptop sports a 14-inch OLED panel, stretched in 16:10 aspect ratio. It is offered in two display variants, 14-inch fullHD+ of 60Hz refresh rate (non-touch) and 14-inch 3K of 120Hz touchscreen. The laptop weighs 1.2 kg and measures 14.9mm at its thinnest point. For connectivity, the laptop has two Thunderbolt 4 ports, one USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A port, an HDMI 2.1 port, and a 3.5 mm audio jack.

Display

  • 14-inch 3K (2880 x 1800) OLED touchscreen, 16:10 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rates, 550nits peak brightness
  • 14-inch FHD (1920 x 1200) OLED, 16:10 aspect ratio, 60Hz refresh rates, 600nits peak brightness

Processor

  • Intel Core Ultra 7 155-H processor
  • Intel Core Ultra 5 125-H processor

GPU

  • Intel Arc Graphics

RAM

  • Up to 32GB 7467 MHz LPDDR5x

Storage

  • Up to 1 TB PCIe 4.0 NVMe M.2 SSD

Battery

  • 75 Wh lithium-polymer battery, 65W Type-C charging

Ports

  • 2 x Thunderbolt 4 USB-C, 1 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1 x standard HDMI 2.1, 1 x combo audio jack

Connectivity

  • Dual-band Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3

Camera

  • FHD 3DNR IR camera with ambient light and colour sensor

Operating system

  • Windows 11 Home

Weight

  • 1.2 kg

Topics :AsusAsus laptopsLaptops

First Published: Jan 24 2024 | 4:01 PM IST

