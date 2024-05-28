Narzo N65: Realme launches budget 5G smartphone at Rs 11499 onwards

Chinese smartphone brand Realme has launched the Narzo N65 5G in India. The budget 5G smartphone is a maiden offering in the country powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 system-on-chip (SoC). Priced at Rs 11,499 onwards, the smartphone is offered in 128GB on-board storage with 4GB and 6GB RAM options. The smartphone will be available in amber gold and deep green on Realme online store and e-commerce platform Amazon India from May 31 at 12 pm. Details below:

Realme Narzo N65: Pricing and variants

4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,499

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,499

Realme Narzo N65: Availability and introductory offers

The Realme Narzo N65 smartphone will be available in a limited sale from May 31 to June 4 on the company’s official website and e-commerce platform Amazon India. During this period, customers can avail a coupon discount of Rs 1,000 on the smartphone, bringing the net effective price down to Rs 10,499 for the 4GB + 128GB variant and Rs 11,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant.

Realme Narzo N65: Details

The Realme Narzo N65 smartphone is powered by the Mediatek Dimensity 6300 chip, paired with up to 6GB RAM and 128GB on-board storage. Realme said that the smartphone has been TUV SUD certified for 48 months of fluent user experience. The company has emphasised on the smartphone’s design and construction. The Realme Narzo N65 has a lightweight construction, weighing in at 190g and a slim profile measuring 7.89mm at its thinnest point. Additionally, the smartphone boasts an IP54 rating for water and dust resistance.