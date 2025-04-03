Nintendo unveils Switch 2 console at Direct: Check specs, launch schedule

Nintendo revealed key specifications, pricing, and the launch date for the new Nintendo Switch 2 on April 2 at its Direct event. The next generation handheld gaming console will feature a 7.9-inch LCD screen that has a 1080p resolution, supports HDR, and offers up to 120 frames per second (fps) refresh rate.

Here is everything that consumers need to know about the Nintendo Switch 2.

Nintendo Switch 2: Availability and pricing

Nintendo has officially announced that the Switch 2 will launch on June 5, with a starting price of $449.99. A separate bundle featuring the new Mario Kart World game will also be available, priced at $499.99.

Pre-orders for the console will open in North America on April 9 through select retail partners, while customers in Europe will be able to place orders starting April 8. Currently, there is no information regarding availability of Switch 2 in India.

Each unit will include the updated Joy-Con 2 controllers, a Switch 2 dock, an HDMI cable, a USB-C charging cable, and an AC adaptor tailored for the new model.

Nintendo Switch 2: Details

The Nintendo Switch 2 introduces several hardware upgrades while keeping the familiar shape of its predecessor. It features a 7.9-inch LCD display, delivering a 1080p resolution with support for HDR and a refresh rate of up to 120 frames per second, including variable refresh rate (VRR) abilities. Despite the larger screen, the device remains 13.99mm thick, the same as the original model.

The Nintendo Switch 2 offers a significant increase in storage, featuring 256GB of internal memory—up from just 32GB on the first-generation model. The console also introduces dual USB-C ports, with the bottom port for docking. When connected to the official dock, the Switch 2 supports 4K gameplay at up to 60 frames per second. The dock has an internal fan to manage system heat during high-performance use.

Battery performance ranges from about two to 6.5 hours, though Nintendo notes that actual use may vary significantly depending on the demands of specific games.

Connectivity and performance have been improved by the inclusion of Wi-Fi 6 support and a custom processor developed with Nvidia, though specific chip details are not yet known.

ALSO READ | Nintendo Switch 2 to support AI upscaling for graphics enhancement Storage expansion is available via microSD Express cards, a change from the original Switch’s standard microSD compatibility. Additionally, Nintendo is introducing new red game cards for physical media, replacing the black cartridges used with earlier Switch consoles.

The updated Joy-Con controllers have been redesigned to include new functions. These controllers will work similarly to a mouse in supported games. Additionally, the new controllers include a dedicated “C” button, which activates a GameChat interface—allowing players to access voice chat options such as mute and other in-call controls during gameplay.

Complementing the updated handheld is a new Pro Controller featuring extra rear buttons, a built-in headphone jack, and the inclusion of the “C” button for chat controls.

A new feature called GameShare will allow users to locally share compatible games with other players.

To help users navigate all these new features, Nintendo will launch a paid digital title, Nintendo Switch 2 Welcome Tour, on release day.