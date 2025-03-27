POCO F7 series launches with flagship specs, India debut expected soon

POCO has launched the POCO F7 Pro and F7 Ultra during an event in Singapore, featuring the Snapdragon 8 Gen three and Snapdragon eight Elite chipset, respectively. Both smartphones feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

Featuring flagship-grade hardware, both models are soon expected to make their Indian debut. Here are the details.

POCO F7 Pro: Details

POCO F7 Pro features a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 2K resolution. The display supports a 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support for compatible content.

It is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen three chipset and comes with 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage of up to 512GB. The POCO F7 Pro runs on Android 15-based Xiaomi HyperOS 2.

It features a 50MP primary lens paired with an 8MP ultra-wide camera, and is complemented by a 20MP front camera. The rear camera is capable of recording videos in 8K at 24fps, 4K at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps, or 60 fps. As for the selfie camera, it supports video recording of 1080p at 30 fps or 60 fps, 720p at 30 fps.

Coming to the battery, the smartphone packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W wired charging.

POCO F7 Pro's starting price globally is $499 and it comes in three colour options - Blue, Silver, and Black.

POCO F7 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen three chipset

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

RAM: 12GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 20MP sensor

Battery: 6000mAh battery, 90W wired Hyper Charge support

POCO F7 Ultra: Details

POCO F7 Ultra also sports a 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with 2K resolution. The display supports 120Hz refresh rate and a peak brightness of 3200 nits, along with HDR10+ and Dolby Vision HDR support for compatible content, akin to the POCO F7 Pro.

It is powered by the Snapdragon eight Elite chipset and comes with up to 16 GB of LPDDR5X RAM paired with a UFS 4.1 storage of up to 512GB.

POCO F7 Ultra comes with a triple-lens rear camera set-up, with a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP telephoto and a 32MP ultra-wide camera. The front-facing camera is 32MP. Akin to the POCO F7 Pro, the POCO F7 Ultra's rear camera is also capable of recording videos in 8K at 24fps, 4K at 24 fps, 30 fps, or 60 fps, 1080p at 30 fps, or 60 fps. As for the selfie camera, it supports video recording of 1080p at 30 fps or 60 fps, and 720p at 30 fps.

It packs a 5300mAh battery with wired Hyper Charge support of 120W and wireless Hyper Charge support of 50W.

POCO F7 Ultra's starting price globally is $649 and it comes in two colour options - Yellow and Black.

POCO F7 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED panel, 2K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, HDR10+ and Dolby Vision

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon eight Elite chipset

OS: Xiaomi HyperOS 2

RAM: 12GB, 16GB

Storage: 256GB, 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 50MP telephoto + 32MP ultra-wide

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 5300mAh battery, 120W wired Hyper Charge support and 50W wireless Hyper Charge support