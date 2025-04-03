Samsung launches Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets: Price, pre-book offers

Samsung has introduced its latest FE-series tablets, the Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE+, in India. Powered by the Exynos 1580 processor, these 2025 models come with several AI-powered features, including Google’s Circle to Search, Solve Maths in the Notes app, and more, aimed at making work easier. With prices starting at Rs 42,999, the new tablets are now available for pre-booking on Samsung’s official website.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 42,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 53,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 50,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 61,999

Colours: Gray, Silver and Light Blue

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: Price and variants

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 55,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (Wi-Fi): Rs 65,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 63,999

12GB RAM + 256GB storage (5G cellular): Rs 73,999

Colours: Gray, Silver and Light Blue

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: Pre-booking offers

Also Read

Interested customers can pre-book the Galaxy S10 FE and Galaxy S10 FE Plus tablets on Samsung’s official website.

Regarding offers, customers can get a bank discount of Rs 4,000 on select cards from HDFC Bank and ICICI Bank. Alternatively, Samsung is offering an exchange bonus of Rs 3,000 on trade-in deals; however, this offer cannot be combined with the bank discount. There are also no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to 12 months.

Customers pre-booking the new FE series tablets can purchase cases for their tablets at a reduced price. The Galaxy S10 FE + case will be available at Rs 10,999, while the Galaxy S10 FE case can be purchased for Rs 7,999 when bought with the main device. Samsung is also offering Galaxy Buds 3 at a reduced price of Rs 6,999 with the tablets.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE series: What is new

Samsung said that the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus models have the “heritage design” of the Tab S series. The display on these tablets offers a 90Hz refresh rate and up to 800 nits brightness in High Brightness Mode (HBM). Samsung also said that the 13.1-inch display on the Plus model is the biggest display on an FE series tablet yet, 12 per cent larger than the previous generation. Meanwhile, the standard model is claimed to be four per cent lighter than its predecessor.

Regarding the built-in AI-powered features, the new Galaxy Tab S10 FE series tablets offer:

Google’s gesture-driven Circle to Search feature.

Solve Maths in Samsung Notes app for quick calculations of handwritten sums.

Handwriting Help in Samsung Notes app to tidy up handwritten notes.

Built-in AI help, accessible through the dedicated Galaxy AI Key on the Book Cover Keyboard.

Object Eraser for removing unwanted objects from images.

Best Face that automatically adjusts expressions for improved group pictures.

Auto Trim that automatically compiles highlight reels from videos.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE: Specifications

Display: 10.9-inch LCD display, 90Hz refresh rate

Processor: Exynos 1580

RAM: 8GB / 12GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB (Expandable up to 2TB)

Rear camera: 13MP

Front camera: 12MP ultra-wide

Battery: 8,000mAh

Charging: 45W

Network and connectivity: 5G (Sub-6), Wi-Fi 6, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v 5.3

Protection: IP68

Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 FE Plus: Specifications