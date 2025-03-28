Pixel 9a set to go on sale in India from April 16, confirms Google: Details

Google on Friday announced that the Pixel 9a will be available in India from April 16. Introduced on March 19, the latest addition to the Google Pixel 9 series had faced launch delays owing to a “component quality issue” that pushed back its availability across all regions. The company is now releasing the Pixel 9a in a staggered manner, with sales beginning in the United States, Canada, and United Kingdom from April 10, followed by India, Australia, Singapore, Taiwan, and Malaysia from April 16.

Google Pixel 9a: India pricing and availability

The Pixel 9a is priced at Rs 49,999 in India and will be available in a single configuration of 8GB RAM and 256GB storage. It will be offered in three colour options: Iris, Obsidian, and Porcelain.

The smartphone will be available online on e-commerce platform Flipkart and offline at select retail outlets, including Reliance Digital and Tata Croma.

Google Pixel 9a: Launch offers

The Pixel 9a will be available with launch offers on select bank cards, under which consumers can avail of an instant discount of Rs 3,000. Additionally, the smartphone will be offered with no-interest equated monthly instalment plans of up to 24 months.

The Pixel 9a will also come bundled with:

Three months of Google One subscription

Three months of YouTube Premium subscription

Six months of Fitbit Premium subscription

Google Pixel 9a: Key features

The Pixel 9a sports a refreshed design with a flat profile, rounded edges, and a 6.3-inch Actua display, which Google said is 35 per cent brighter than its predecessor, offering up to 2,700 nits of peak brightness. The display supports an adaptive refresh rate of up to 120Hz. The phone is rated IP68 for resistance against dust and water.

For imaging, the Pixel 9a features a dual-camera set-up with a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. It is the first A-series Pixel to offer 'Macro Focus.' Additionally, it includes artificial intelligence-powered camera tools such as Add Me, Best Take, and Magic Editor with Auto Frame and Reimagine.

The Pixel 9a is equipped with a battery that is claimed to last over 30 hours on a single charge and over 100 hours with Extreme Battery Saver enabled. Google has stated that the Pixel 9a offers the best battery life among all Pixel smartphones to date. It runs on Android 15 out of the box and comes with a seven-year software update promise, covering operating system, security, and Pixel Drops updates.

Google Pixel 9a: Specifications