Strap: Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 chipset, features bypass charging and carries a liquid cooling system

Realme 14 5G (Image: Realme)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2025 | 4:57 PM IST
Chinese smartphone manufacturer Realme has launched its new smartphone Realme 14 5G globally. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 System-on-Chip, featuring a dedicated GT Boost mode to improve gaming performance. Additionally, the smartphone offers a bypass charging mechanism, which lets users game without worrying about overheating.   
 
Although Realme has not revealed the detailed launch schedule, the new smartphone might arrive in India soon.
Realme 14 5G: Details
 
The Realme 14 5G is equipped with a Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 512GB storage. The smartphone features a 6.67-inch full-HD AMOLED screen with up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 2000 nits of peak brightness.   
 
For imaging, the new Realme 14 5G features a 50MP primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). At the front, there is a 16MP camera sensor for selfies, video calls, and more. On the software front, the Realme 14 5G comes with Android 15-based Realme UI 6 out-of-the-box. The smartphone is powered by a 6000mAh battery and offers 45W wired charging support. The smartphone is also rated IP66, IP68, and IP69 for dust and water resistance.   
 
Here are the full specifications:
  • Display: 6.67-inch AMOLED, Full HD, 120Hz refresh rate, 2000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC
  • RAM: up to 12GB 
  • Storage: up to 512GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP primary with OIS
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired charging
  • Protection: IP66/68/69
  • OS: Android 15-based Realme UI 6
 
First Published: Mar 28 2025 | 4:56 PM IST

