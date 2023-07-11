Nothing launches Phone 2 at Rs 44,999 onwards: Know offers, specs, and more

London-based consumer technology start-up Nothing on Tuesday launched the Phone (2). The smartphone is offered in 8GB RAM + 128GB on-board storage, 12GB RAM + 256GB on-board storage, and 12GB RAM + 512GB on-board storage configurations at Rs 44,999, Rs 49,999, and Rs 54,999, respectively. The Phone (2) will be available in white and dark gray colour variants.

Nothing Phone (2): Offers and sale details

The Phone (2) pre-order pass buyers in India will be able to choose their preferred variant and place their order from July 11 at 9 PM to July 20 at 11.59 PM on Flipkart. As for the offers, pre-order pass buyers will be able to buy the Ear (2) Black ahead of open sale for Rs 8,999, starting July 11 at 9 PM.

Besides, there are limited period bank offers for pre-order pass buyers. These offers include an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on Axis and HDFC debit and credit card, Phone (2) Case at Rs 499, screen protector at Rs 399, Power (45W) adaptor at Rs 1,499, Ear (stick) at Rs 4,250 and Ear (2) at Rs 8,999. These offers are subject to conditions and valid until stocks last.

Nothing Phone (2): Accessories pricing

Phone (2) Case: Rs 1,299

Screen Protector: Rs 999

Power (45W) Adaptor: Rs 2,499

Nothing Phone (2): Open sale details

The Phone (2) will go on open sale in India on Friday, July 21 at 12 PM onwards via Flipkart and select retail outlets.

Nothing Phone (2): Specifications

The Phone (2) sports a 6.7-inch OLED display with LTPO for adaptive refresh rate, which dynamically switches between 1Hz-120Hz. Like the predecessor, the Phone (2) has a transparent glass back cover with Glyph interface under it. However, the Glyph interface has been evolved by means of new customisations for the users to get essential information without the constant need to look at the screen. The new Glyph interface lets users assign personalised light and sound sequences to contacts and apps. Besides, the Glyph Interface now serves as a visual countdown and progress tracker for ride-hailing app Uber and delivery services from Zomato. On top, there are functionalities such as a volume checker, and timer. Nothing has also added a new Glyph Composer feature, which lets users personalise their experience by creating their own unique Glyph ringtones.

Based on Android 13-based NothingOS 2.0, the smartphone brings new monochrome layout and the possibility to remove app labels. Nothing said it has reimagined home and lock screen utility with widgets so users can access key functions without having to even open their apps.

Dual 50-megapixel camera system on the back and a 32MP camera senor on the front cover imaging. The smartphone is capable of recording videos in 4K resolution at 60fps on the main rear camera, and 1080P at 60fps from the front camera.

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 system-on-chip, the phone is packed with 4,700 mAh battery.