Sony launches WF-C700N wireless earbuds at Rs 9k, sale starts from July 15

The Sony WF-C700N supports a multipoint connection feature, which allows it to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time

BS Web Team New Delhi
The earbuds will be available in black, white, lavender, and sage green colours

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 2:08 PM IST
Sony India on Monday launched the WF-C700N true wireless earbuds. The device will sell at a retail price of Rs 8,990 and will be available for purchase from July 15. It will be sold through Sony retail stores, major electronic stores, and e-commerce platforms. The earbuds promise to offer comfortable, enriching, and superior sound quality to customers.

The WF-C700N comes with a background noise cancelling feature along with ambient sound mode. The Ambient Sound mode captures the sound around the user and passes it on to the user to provide a more natural and connected experience.

The earbuds allow users to easily switch between noise cancelling and ambient sound modes with just one push. The device comes with adaptive sound control, which identifies surroundings such as the workplace, the gym, or a restaurant and switches the modes between noise cancellation and ambient sound automatically.

The earbuds will be available in black, white, lavender, and sage green colours.

The device promises a comfortable user experience irrespective of the size of the ears. The earbuds come with a cylindrical charging case, which is easier to carry.

The earbuds can operate for 15 hours on a single charge and can give one hour of playback with just 10 minutes of charging. The WF-C700N is said to provide reliable call quality by leveraging its wind noise reduction structure, even with air blowing around the user, Sony said.

The device has a Multipoint connection feature, which allows it to be paired with two Bluetooth devices at the same time. The device is smart enough to detect a call and identify ringing devices and connects to it on its own, Sony said.

Additionally, the earbuds come with IPX4 water resistance protection, which saves them from minor splashes and drops of sweat.

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 2:08 PM IST

