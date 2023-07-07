Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India: Unboxing, price, specs

Samsung launches Galaxy M34 5G smartphone in India: Unboxing, price, specs

The Samsung Galaxy M34 5G sports a 6.5-inch fullHD+ super AMOLED display of 1000 nits peak brightness

Photo: Samsung Galaxy M34 5G

Last Updated : Jul 07 2023 | 4:50 PM IST
South Korean smartphone brand Samsung on Friday launched the Galaxy M34 5G in India. The smartphone is offered in 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants, both with 128GB on-board storage, at Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999. It is important to note that these prices with bank offers available on select bank cards. The smartphone will go on sale on July 15 on Amazon India, Samsung online store and select retail stores. Samsung is offering the Galaxy M34 in blue, prism silver, and waterfall blue colours.

“True to Samsung philosophy, we are pushing the boundaries of innovation even further with the new Galaxy M34 5G, a stunning device that is ready to power the infinite passions of our young MZ consumers. Boasting an impressive 50 MP No Shake Camera, flagship features such as Nightography, massive 6000mAh battery, immersive 120Hz Super AMOLED display, up to 4 generations of OS Upgrades, and 5 years of Security updates, Galaxy M34 5G stands tall as a Monster 5G device,” said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director of Mobile Business, Samsung India.

Samsung Galaxy M34 5G: Specifications

The Galaxy M34 5G sports a 6.5-inch screen of 120Hz refresh rate. The screen supports Samsung Vision Booster technology, which improves brightness, colours, and contrast for better sunlight legibility. Protecting the screen is Gorilla Glass 5.

As for the cameras, the smartphone features a 50-megapixel main camera in the triple-camera system on the back. The other two camera sensors are 8MP ultra-wide-angle and a 2MP macro. As for the camera-centric features, there is Monster Shot 2.0 available for the users to capture four videos and four photos in a single click. Besides, the camera system supports Samsung Nightography features and Snapchat filters in Fun mode. On the front, there is a 13MP camera sensor.

Powering the smartphone is the Exynos 1280 chip and a 6,000 mAh battery. The phone would get four generations of operating system upgrades and five years of security updates.

First Published: Jul 07 2023 | 4:50 PM IST

