OPPO launches Reno10 Pro Plus, Reno10 Pro, Reno 10 5G phones: Check details

Along with the Reno10 series smartphones, OPPO launched the Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds in India at Rs 4,999

BS Web Team New Delhi
Oppo Reno10 Pro+ 5G

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2023 | 3:51 PM IST
OPPO on Monday launch in India the Reno10 Pro+ 5G, Reno10 Pro 5G, and Reno10 5G smartphones. Alongside, the Chinese smartphone maker launched the Enco Air3 Pro wireless earbuds at Rs 4,999. The Reno10 Pro+ 5G and Reno10 Pro 5G have been priced at Rs 54,999 and Rs 39,999, respectively. The smartphones will go on sale from July 13 on Flipkart.

Reno10 Pro+ 5G: Specifications

The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. It sports a 6.74-inch 1.5k OLED display of 120Hz refresh rate. The phone boasts Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back. It is offered in glossy purple and silvery grey colour options. Imaging is covered by triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 50-megapixel main camera sensor with optical image stabilisation, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor of 112-degree field-of-view, and a 64MP periscope telephoto lens. On the front, the phone has a 32MP autofocus camera. The phone is powered by 4,700 mAh battery, supported by a 100W SUPERVOOC charger. The phone will get three years of OS and four years of security updates, the company said.

Reno10 Pro 5G: Specifications

The Reno10 Pro 5G gets a 6.7-inch OLED 3D curved display of 120Hz. Like the elder sibling, it has Gorilla Glass 5 protection on the back panel. The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778 5G system-on-chip, paired with 12GB RAM and 25GB on-board storage. It has a triple-camera sensor on the back, akin to the elder sibling. However, it gets 32MP telephoto sensor instead of the 64MP periscope telephoto of the Plus edition. The phone is powered by 4,600 mAh battery, supported by an 80W SUPERVOOC charger.

Reno 10 5G: Specifications

Following the design language of the other phone in the series, the Reno 10 has a sleek body and comes with a 120Hz 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. The phone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC and packs a 5,000 mAh battery which can be charged to 100 per cent in just 47 minutes with the 67W SUPERVOOC charger that comes in the box. It sports a triple-camera array on the back, featuring a 64MP main camera, a 32MP telephoto lens, and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera. On the front, the phone has a 32MP camera sensor.

Topics :OpposmartphonesTechnologyBS Web ReportsEarbuds

First Published: Jul 10 2023 | 3:51 PM IST

Next Story