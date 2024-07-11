Motorola kicks off Razr 50 Ultra pre-booking ahead of first sale on July 20

Motorola has started accepting pre-booking for the Razr 50 Ultra in India through its partner e-commerce platform Amazon. Customers interested in purchasing the smartphone during its first sale can now pay a token amount of Rs 1,999, which will be adjusted at the time of purchase. If a customer decides not to go ahead with the purchase, the token amount will be refunded in the form of Amazon Pay balance, said Motorola. Launched on July 4, the clamshell-style foldable smartphone from China’s Lenovo-owned smartphone brand is set to go on first sale on July 10.

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is a flip-style foldable smartphone. It boasts a 4-inch full-sized cover display with support for Google Gemini assistant for easy access without necessitating the phone unfolding. Other notable upgrades include a dual-camera system with a 2x zoom telephoto paired with main wide-angle sensor, and IPX8 rating for water resistance.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Pricing

The Motorola Razr 50 Ultra is offered in 12GB RAM and 512GB on-board storage configuration at Rs 99,999. In India, Motorola is bundling the Moto Buds Plus wireless earbuds (Sound by Bose) within the box.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Introductory offers

Customers can avail a limited period discount of Rs 5,000 in addition to an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 from select banks. There is also an option for no-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plan for up to 18 months.

Price: Rs 99,999

Limited period discount: Rs 5,000

Bank discount: Rs 5,000

Net-effective price: Rs 89,999

With the Razr 50 Ultra smartphone, Motorola is offering a three-month subscription to Google’s One AI premium plan for no additional cost. This will allow users to get access to Gemini Advanced features powered by Google’s latest AI models. The subscription also includes 2TB cloud storage space and Gemini AI integration into Google apps like Gmail, Docs, and more.

Motorola Razr 50 Ultra: Specifications