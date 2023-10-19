close
OnePlus Open launch event LIVE: Where to watch livestream, what to expect

OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is set to go official today (on October 19) in a global unveiling event from India, which would kick off at 7:30 pm (IST)

Image BS Tech New Delhi
OnePlus Open, Oppo, OnePlus Foldable smartphone, foldable smartphone, oneplus foldable, oppo foldable, oneplus and oppo, chinese smartphone, foldable device

The OnePlus Open foldable smartphone is scheduled to be officially unveiled today, on October 19, in a global launch event from India. This event is set to commence at 7:30 pm Indian Standard Time (IST). It will be a dual-format event, both in-person and livestreamed online, accessible through OnePlus' social media platforms and official YouTube channel, catering to a global audience. To watch the livestream and receive real-time updates from the event, you may do so via the live blog below.

Prior to its formal introduction, OnePlus released a statement asserting that their inaugural foldable smartphone maintains high-performance standards despite its foldable configuration. Moreover, the company declared that the device effectively harmonizes attributes of portability, durability, and imaging.

The development of the OnePlus Open was a collaborative effort between OnePlus and OPPO. It is pertinent to note that this device, bearing OPPO's branding, will be obtainable in designated international markets outside of India. The smartphone incorporates OPPO's distinctive Flexion Hinge mechanism, which features a single-spine architecture. OnePlus assures that the crease on the bendable display of the OnePlus Open is nearly imperceptible, courtesy of the innovative Flexion Hinge, which allows the screen to unfurl seamlessly and lie flat.

In terms of the camera, OnePlus has announced that the OnePlus Open will be equipped with a camera system housing sensors sourced from Sony, including the Sony LYTIA-T808 sensor. This noteworthy feature positions the OnePlus Open as the pioneering foldable smartphone to incorporate Sony's "Dual-layer Transistor Pixel" technology, also known as Pixel Stacked technology.


Topics : OnePlus OnePlus in India Foldable devices smartphones Chinese smartphones

First Published: Oct 19 2023 | 6:09 PM IST

