HONOR Magic 6 Pro with AI-powered features unveiled at MWC 24: Details here

Chinese smartphone brand HONOR has unveiled the Magic 6 Pro smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, US. The smartphone will be available in select countries and regions, including Europe, China, Malaysia, UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Mexico. HONOR has not confirmed India availability yet.
HONOR Magic 6 Pro: What is new
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, the HONOR Magic 6 Pro smartphone boasts built-in AI capabilities leveraging open source LlaMA 2 AI model. Some of the AI features that will be available out-of-the-box include offline text generation and summarisation tools for long-form content.
HONOR introduced MagicOS 8.0, based on Android, with the Magic 6 Pro. It is said to incorporate the company’s AI features for smartphones such as “Magic Portal”, which the company said uses AI to understand the user's usage pattern and behaviour for personalised suggestions. According to the company, the Magic Portal is capable of recognising addresses in a text message and directs users to Google Maps with a tap. HONOR said that the portal will also facilitate “image-based shopping experiences”.
The company also announced that it would add more AI-powered features to the Magic 6 Pro smartphone in future such as the “AI-powered eye-tracking systems”. Currently in the experimental stage, the feature would allow users to control the smartphone and other connected smart devices hands-free – using eye-tracking from smartphone sensors.
HONOR Magic 6 Pro: Price and options
- Price: 1,299 euros onwards
- Colours: Black and Epi Green
HONOR Magic 6 Pro: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch FHD+ OLED display, 120Hz refresh rates, 5000nits peak brightness, 4320Hz PWM dimming
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
- RAM: 12GB
- Storage: 512GB
- Rear Camera: 50MP main camera + 50MP ultra-wide + 180MP Periscope Telephoto Camera (2.5X optical Zoom)
- Front Camera: 50MP
- Battery: 5,600mAh
- Charging: 100W wired, 66W Wireless
- OS: MagicOS 8.0 (based on Android 14)
- Durability: Anti-drop display