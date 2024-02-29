OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition unveiled, arriving in India on March 19

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus , in collaboration with video game developer HoYoverse, unveiled the OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition smartphone at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the US. The smartphone has design elements inspired by the video game character Keqing and comes with a customised operating system. Additionally, the smartphone will be offered with a physical collectable gift box.

The OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition will be offered in Electro Violet colourway, featuring a violet back panel inspired by Keqing's appearance in the game. The back panel features an AG matte glass with silvery white feather motifs, and an Electro Element with Keqing’s signature lightning stiletto design. The text "KEQING" has also been embedded towards the bottom of the back cover. The text has also been carved onto the top edge of the smartphone that the company said would reflect light and project the engraving onto the nearby surfaces when illuminated.

The collaboration extends to user interface too, featuring elements inspired from the world of Teyvat, the fantasy map where the video game is set in. The UI features customised app icons, a new charging animation, and a newly designed always-on display that is exclusive to this smartphone.

OnePlus said the OnePlus 12R Genshin Impact Edition has been specially optimised for gaming. According to OnePlus, the smartphone accelerates game loading speeds, reducing waiting times.

OnePlus is bundling a violet charging adapter with Electro Element and Lightning Stiletto logos, and a violet USB Type-C charging cable with a violet LED light with the OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact edition.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Price and availability

16GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 49,999

The OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition smartphone will be available starting March 19 on the OnePlus India website, e-commerce platform Amazon India and select OnePlus Experience Stores.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Offers

OneCard customers can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on the purchase of the smartphone. Additionally, OnePlus is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 4,000 on trade-in deals.

OnePlus 12r Genshin Impact Edition: Specification