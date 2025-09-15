OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 Pro and F31 Pro Plus will be available for purchase starting September 19, across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.

OPPO F31 5G, on the other hand, will be available for purchase across the same platforms, starting September 27.

OPPO F31 5G series: Offers

Up to 10 per cent cashback on using select cards of SBI, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra banks

Up to 10 per cent exchange bonus

Free 180-day protection for accidental damage (including liquid damage)

No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to six months

Customers who pre-book or buy on the first day will get bank discount on select cards or exchange bonuses

OPPO F31 5G series: Details

The OPPO F31 series consists of three models — F31 Pro Plus 5G, F31 Pro 5G, and F31 5G — that share a number of core features but vary in processing hardware and front camera setups. All three sport AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, with the Pro Plus using a 6.8-inch panel and the other two featuring 6.5-inch screens. Each device houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, plus support for reverse and bypass charging. They run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with guaranteed updates for two years and security patches for three.