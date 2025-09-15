Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 5G series phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek chips. The range starts at Rs 22,999 and will be available for purchase soon

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava
Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 1:19 PM IST
OPPO has expanded its portfolio in India with the launch of the F31 5G series, comprising OPPO F31, F31 Pro, and F31 Pro Plus. These newly launched smartphones are powered by a 7,000mAh battery and up to a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 chipset. These smartphones also bring a suite of AI-powered features. The OPPO F31 5G series boasts rugged durability, which is said to make it fit to survive India’s toughest conditions.

OPPO F31 5G series: Price, availability

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G

  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999 
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 34,999
  • Colour: Himalayan White, Gemstone Blue, Festival Pink

OPPO F31 Pro 5G

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 26,999 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999
  • 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 30,999
  • Colour: Desert Gold, Space Grey

OPPO F31 5G

  • 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 22,999 
  • 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999
  • Colour: Cloud Green, Midnight Blue, Bloom Red
OPPO F31 Pro and F31 Pro Plus will be available for purchase starting September 19, across OPPO e-store, ecommerce platforms like Amazon and Flipkart, and select retail stores.
 
OPPO F31 5G, on the other hand, will be available for purchase across the same platforms, starting September 27. 

OPPO F31 5G series: Offers

  • Up to 10 per cent cashback on using select cards of SBI, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra banks
  • Up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
  • Free 180-day protection for accidental damage (including liquid damage)
  • No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to six months
  • Customers who pre-book or buy on the first day will get bank discount on select cards or exchange bonuses

OPPO F31 5G series: Details

The OPPO F31 series consists of three models — F31 Pro Plus 5G, F31 Pro 5G, and F31 5G — that share a number of core features but vary in processing hardware and front camera setups. All three sport AMOLED displays with a 120Hz refresh rate, with the Pro Plus using a 6.8-inch panel and the other two featuring 6.5-inch screens. Each device houses a 7,000mAh battery with 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging, plus support for reverse and bypass charging. They run ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with guaranteed updates for two years and security patches for three.
 
Performance is split across the lineup: the Pro Plus runs on Snapdragon 7 Gen 3, the Pro on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy, and the base model on Dimensity 6300. The Pro and Pro Plus support up to 12GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage, while the F31 offers 8GB RAM with UFS 2.2. Camera hardware is mostly uniform with a 50MP main rear sensor, but the secondary sensor differs — a 2MP monochrome lens on the Pro and Pro Plus, and a 2MP portrait sensor on the F31. For selfies, the Pro and Pro Plus feature a 32MP front camera, while the F31 includes a 16MP unit.
 
AI-driven tools are also included, such as AI Editor 2.0 with features like AI Perfect Shot, AI Clarity Enhancer, and AI Eraser 2.0, while the Pro Plus and Pro additionally include AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant, and AI Linkboost 3.0. 

OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.8-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
  • Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
  • AI features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0

OPPO F31 Pro 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120 Hz Refresh rate
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
  • RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 32MP
  • OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
  • Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
  • AI features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0

OPPO F31 5G: Specifications

  • Display: 6.5-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120 Hz Refresh rate
  • Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
  • Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
  • Front camera: 16MP
  • OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
  • Battery: 7000mAh
  • Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
  • Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
  • AI features: AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0)

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

