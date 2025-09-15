OPPO F31 series smartphones with 7000mAh battery launched: Price, specs

OPPO F31 5G series: Price, availability
OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 32,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 34,999
- Colour: Himalayan White, Gemstone Blue, Festival Pink
OPPO F31 Pro 5G
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 26,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 28,999
- 12GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 30,999
- Colour: Desert Gold, Space Grey
OPPO F31 5G
- 8GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 22,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB Storage: Rs 24,999
- Colour: Cloud Green, Midnight Blue, Bloom Red
OPPO F31 5G series: Offers
- Up to 10 per cent cashback on using select cards of SBI, HDFC, and Kotak Mahindra banks
- Up to 10 per cent exchange bonus
- Free 180-day protection for accidental damage (including liquid damage)
- No-interest equated monthly installment plans for up to six months
- Customers who pre-book or buy on the first day will get bank discount on select cards or exchange bonuses
OPPO F31 5G series: Details
OPPO F31 Pro Plus 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.8-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120Hz Refresh Rate
- Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3
- RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
- Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
- AI features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0
OPPO F31 Pro 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120 Hz Refresh rate
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy
- RAM: Up to 12GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 3.1
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 32MP
- OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
- Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
- AI features: AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0), AI Linkboost 3.0, AI VoiceScribe, AI Call Assistant (AI Call Summary, AI Call Translator), AI Editor 2.0
OPPO F31 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.5-inch ultra-slim display, flat AMOLED display, 120 Hz Refresh rate
- Processor: Mediatek Dimensity 6300
- RAM: 8GB LPDDR4X
- Storage: Up to 256GB UFS 2.2
- Rear camera: 50MP + 2MP
- Front camera: 16MP
- OS: ColorOS 15 (based on Android 15) with 2-year OS updates and 3-year security updates
- Battery: 7000mAh
- Charging: 80W SUPERVOOC Flash Charge, Reverse Charging and Bypass charging
- Durability: Aerospace-grade Aluminium Alloy Frame, IP66, IP68 and IP69 rating, AGC DT-STAR D Plus, MIL-STD-810H-2022
- AI features: AI Editor 2.0 (AI Perfect Shot, AI Recompose, AI Clarity Enhancer, AI Reflection Remover, AI Unblur, AI Eraser 2.0)
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app