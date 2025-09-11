Home / Technology / Gadgets / NoiseFit Endeavour Pro rugged smartwatch launched: Check price, features

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro rugged smartwatch launched: Check price, features

Priced at Rs 9,999, NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch features a titanium alloy bezel and offers dual-band GPS with five-satellite support for location tracking

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch
NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch
Harsh Shivam New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 1:59 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Indian consumer electronics brand Noise has launched its NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch with a rugged design. The company stated that it is an “adventure-grade” smartwatch that brings advanced durability and tracking features to the wrist. It features a titanium alloy bezel and offers dual-band GPS with five-satellite support for location tracking.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Price and availability

Noise said that the new NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch will be available at a special launch price of Rs 9,999 from September 11 on the company’s website, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, and at select retailers such as Reliance Digital and Croma.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Details

The highlight of the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro smartwatch is its rugged construction. The smartwatch features a titanium alloy bezel with a design inspired by adventure watches. The company said that it is built to survive over 2,000 drops, stay watertight up to 164 feet, and function in extreme temperatures ranging from -5°C to 50°C. It also comes with a built-in 2W flashlight for late evening hikes. 
  The NoiseFit Endeavour Pro sports a 1.5-inch AMOLED display that offers 1,000 nits of brightness that the company said makes the screen readable even under direct sunlight. On the battery front, the smartwatch has a claimed standby battery life of up to 28 days.
 
As for the features, the NoiseFit Endeavour Pro comes with dual-band GPS with five-satellite support which is said to ensure more accurate location tracking and navigation. It is combined with a nine-axis motion sensor that helps the watch to adapt to all terrains. The watch also offers preloaded training courses for fitness enthusiasts. Additionally, the smartwatch syncs with platforms like Strava, Apple Health, and the NoiseFit App for health and fitness tracking.

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro: Features

  • 1.5-inch AMOLED display with 1000 nits brightness
  • Titanium alloy bezel
  • Up to 28 days standby battery life
  • 2W built in flashlight
  • Dual-band GPS with five-satellite support
  • Compatible with NoiseFit App, Strava, and Apple Health
  • Colours: Carbon Black and Driftstone Beige

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

Motorola Moto book 60 Pro with Intel Core Ultra chip launched: Price, specs

Topics :NoisesmartwatchesGPS devices

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story