Sony Xperia 10 VII: The midrange marvel Indians can only admire from afar

Sony has unveiled the Xperia 10 VII with a Pixel-like camera bar, Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chip, dual rear cameras, and Android 15, but it won't be launching in India

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 11:33 AM IST
Japanese consumer electronics maker Sony is expanding its Xperia 10 series with the launch of the Sony Xperia 10 VII in Japan, Europe, and the UK. Sony hasn’t released any smartphones in India for a long time, hence, it is unlikely that the Xperia 10 VII will be launched in India. With the release of the Xperia 10 VII, it appears that Sony has taken a page from Pixel’s notebook, as the former’s camera module strikes a great resemblance to what we see in the Google Pixel 9 and 10 series.
 
For the uninitiated, Sony announced its exit from the Indian smartphone market back in 2019. As per reports, this was done to prevent further losses and also due to not being able to capture the Indian smartphone market. Since 2019, Sony has not released any smartphone in India.

Sony Xperia 10 VII: Details

The Sony Xperia 10 VII has a 6.1-inch fullHD+ OLED display (1080 x 2340), with a 120Hz refresh rate and protection via Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2. Powering the device is Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 processor, paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It brings a slot for a microSD card through which the storage can be expanded up to 2TB. The phone runs on Android 15 out of the box.
 
For audio, the smartphone boasts a front-facing stereo speaker, along with a 3.5mm headphone jack. In terms of imaging, the Xperia 10 VII sports a dual rear camera system featuring a 50MP main sensor alongside a 13MP secondary lens, while the front houses an 8MP camera for selfies and video calls. The device measures 153 x 72 x 8.3 mm and weighs 168 grams.

Sony Xperia 10 VII: Specifications

  • Display: 6.1-inch, FHD + OLED (1080 x 2340), 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3
  • RAM: 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB
  • Rear camera: 50MP + 13MP
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Operating system: Android 15
  • Dimension: 153 x 72 x 8.3mm
  • Weight: 168 grams
  • Durability: IPX5, IPX8, IP6X

Topics :SonySony Xperiasmartphones

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 11:33 AM IST

