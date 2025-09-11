Home / Technology / Gadgets / Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 5000mAh battery launched: Check specs, price

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 5000mAh battery launched: Check specs, price

Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the Samsung Galaxy F17 5G comes with AI features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
Expanding its Galaxy F-series lineup in India, Samsung has launched the Galaxy F17 5G. Powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, the phone comes with a 5000mAh battery and boasts AI features such as Gemini Live and Circle to Search. It is available in Violet Pop and Neo Black colour options. Here are the details:

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Variants and introductory price

  • 4GB + 128GB: Rs 13,999
  • 6GB + 128GB: Rs 15,499
  • 8GB + 128GB: Rs 16,999

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Availability and launch offers

The Galaxy F17 5G is available for purchase on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart, and at select retail stores. Customers can avail a Rs 500 cashback on select bank cards and opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Details

The Galaxy F17 5G measures 7.5mm in thickness, which Samsung claims makes it the slimmest smartphone in its segment. It features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display, paired with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.
 
It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB). For imaging, the device has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, supported by an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera.
 
The 5000mAh battery supports 25W fast charging. On the software front, Samsung has promised six generations of Android upgrades and six years of security updates.
 
Other features include Samsung Wallet with Tap & Pay, and a new on-device Voice Mail feature developed in India to enhance calling.  ALSO READ: Krafton releases BGMI 4.0 update with India-inspired content: What's new
 
Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Specifications
  • Display: 6.7-inch Full HD+ Super AMOLED
  • Processor: Exynos 1330
  • RAM: Up to 8GB
  • Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 2TB)
  • Rear Camera: 50MP OIS main + ultrawide + macro
  • Front Camera: 13MP
  • Battery: 5000mAh with 25W charging
  • Protection: Gorilla Glass Victus, IP54 rating
  • Thickness: 7.5mm

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*with 12 months initial complimentary New York Times access

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

NoiseFit Endeavour Pro rugged smartwatch launched: Check price, features

Acer Nitro V15 with 13th Gen Intel Core chip, Nvidia 50 series GPU launched

Apple iPhone 17 series: India pricing, availability details, specifications

Skullcandy INK'D ANC earbuds with 10mm drivers, IPX4 launched: Price, specs

Lava Bold N1 5G with 5000mAh battery launched starting at Rs 7,499: Details

Topics :Tech NewsSamsung GalaxyApple-Samsung

First Published: Sep 11 2025 | 2:36 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story