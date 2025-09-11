Samsung Galaxy F17 5G with 5000mAh battery launched: Check specs, price

The Galaxy F17 5G is available for purchase on Samsung’s official website, Flipkart, and at select retail stores. Customers can avail a Rs 500 cashback on select bank cards and opt for no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.

Samsung Galaxy F17 5G: Details

The Galaxy F17 5G measures 7.5mm in thickness, which Samsung claims makes it the slimmest smartphone in its segment. It features a 6.7-inch fullHD+ Super AMOLED display, paired with Gorilla Glass Victus for protection, and carries an IP54 rating for dust and splash resistance.

It is powered by the Exynos 1330 processor, with up to 8GB RAM and 128GB storage (expandable up to 2TB). For imaging, the device has a 50MP OIS-enabled primary camera, supported by an ultra-wide lens and a macro lens, along with a 13MP front camera.