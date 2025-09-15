Monday, September 15, 2025 | 10:08 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Technology / Tech News / OPPO F31 series launching today at 12 pm: Specs to variants, what to expect

OPPO F31 series launching today at 12 pm: Specs to variants, what to expect

The OPPO F31 series will likely encompass three models - the F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro Plus. All three are expected to launch today. Check the launch details and specifications below

Oppo F31 series specs

Oppo F31 series

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 15 2025 | 10:07 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chinese smartphone maker OPPO is set to launch the F31 5G series in India, comprising the OPPO F31, F31 Pro and F31 Pro Plus. The company has revealed key specifications of the upcoming models ahead of the launch. The lineup will introduce a layered “Airbag” construction, which OPPO said cushions the camera, speakers, battery, and vibration motors using silicone and foam inserts, effectively serving as tiny shock absorbers. As per OPPO, this lineup will combine rugged durability and premium design, making it suitable for withstanding India’s toughest conditions. 

OPPO F31 series: Launch details

  • Date: September 15
  • Time: 12 pm
  • Availability: OPPO official website and select ecommerce platforms
 

OPPO F31 series: Details

OPPO said that every F31 model will be available in multiple finishes and sizes, weighing between 187g and 204g and measuring 7.7–7.96mm in thickness. The Pro Plus variant will feature a 6.8-inch AMOLED screen, while the F31 Pro and standard F31 will include 6.57-inch AMOLED displays, all with screen-to-body ratios above 93 per cent. Buyers will get a wide colour palette to choose from, including Gemstone Blue, Himalayan White, Festival Pink, Desert Gold, Space Grey, Midnight Blue, Cloud Green, and Bloom Red.
 
The series will bring a 7,000mAh battery that supports 80W SuperVOOC fast charging, along with reverse and bypass charging options. According to OPPO, the battery is engineered for longevity, using self-repairing electrolyte tech that allows up to 1,830 charge cycles while retaining about 80 per cent of capacity after five years. 

Also Read

Gadget launched this week

Tech recap from this week: New launches from OPPO, Vivo, Sony, Sennheiser

Tech Wrap August 11

Tech Wrap Aug 11: Lava Blaze AMOLED 2, Copilot 3D, OPPO K13 Turbo series

OPPO K13 Turbo series and OPPO Enco Buds 3 Pro.

OPPO K13 Turbo series phones with built-in cooling fans launched: Details

OPPO K13 Turbo series

OPPO K13 Turbo series smartphones to launch on August 11: What to expect

Tech Wrap July 3

Tech Wrap July 3: OPPO Reno 14 series, Vivo X Fold5, Google Pixel 6a update

 
OPPO is emphasising the ruggedness of the F31 series with several protective measures. The phones are certified with three IP ratings — IP66 against dust and splashes, IP68 for immersion in up to 1.5 metres of water, and IP69 for withstanding strong water jets. OPPO also claims the devices have been exposed to eighteen different liquids, such as coffee, soft drinks, and soap water, as part of testing. To further ensure reliability, the series integrates water-resistant microphones, reinforced SIM card trays, and a drainage channel for speakers.
  For durability against drops, OPPO says the F31 range adopts a 360-degree Armour Body structure that has cleared seven MIL-STD-810H tests. These include endurance against shock, dust, sand, and extreme temperatures. The devices are said to survive falls from as high as 1.8 metres, supported by features like shock-dampening pads around vital hardware, foam cushions for internal parts, reinforced edges, and slightly raised camera modules. The chassis uses aerospace-grade aluminium alloy, and the display is protected by AGC DT-Star D Plus glass.

More From This Section

technology

Indian business leaders top in artificial intelligence adoption planspremium

artificial intelligence

IndiaAI Mission runs into challenges in building indigenous technologypremium

xAI's Grok (Image: xAI)

Elon Musk's xAI lays off 500 data annotators amid Grok chatbot shake-up

Apple watch, watches, smart gadgets, apple

US FDA clears Apple Watch feature rollout for hypertension detection

Tech Wrap September 12

Tech Wrap Sept 12: iPhone 17 series pre-order, Nothing Ear 3, Gmail update

Topics : Oppo smartphone Oppo India Chinese smartphones

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 15 2025 | 10:06 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayUrban Company IPO Allotment StatusDev Accelerator IPO Allotment StatusGold-Silver Rate TodayShrinagar House Of Mangalsutra IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEDividend Stocks TodayUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon