The devices will be available for purchase in India starting September 11, through HMD’s website, e-commerce platforms, and at select retail stores.

HMD Vibe 5G: Details

The HMD Vibe 5G sports a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD of a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone is powered by a Unisoc T760, paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB internal storage.

For imaging, the Vibe 5G has a dual rear camera setup – a 50MP main sensor and a 2MP depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone sports an 8MP camera sensor. The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging, and the charger is included in the box.