OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

OPPO K13x 5G: Price and variants
- 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
- Colours: Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach
Availability and launch offers
- Rs 1,000 discount on 4GB and 6GB variants (select bank cards)
- Rs 2,000 discount on 8GB variant (select bank cards)
- Exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000
- 3-month no-cost EMI extension for users trading in an old device
OPPO K13x 5G: Features
- AI Eraser
- AI Unblur
- AI Reflection Remover
- AI Summary
- AI Studio
- AI Recorder
- AI Smart Image Matting 2.0
OPPO K13x: Specifications
- Display: 6.67-inch HD + LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000nits peak brightness
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
- RAM: up to 8GB (LPDDR4X)
- Storage: up to 128GB
- Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS) + 2MP depth sensor
- Front camera: 8MP
- Battery: 6000mAh
- Charging: 45W wired charging
- OS: ColorOS15
- Durability: IP65 rating, MIL-STD 810H
- Weight: 194g
