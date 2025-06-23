OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

The OPPO K13x 5G will be available from June 27 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart.

Introductory offers:

Rs 1,000 discount on 4GB and 6GB variants (select bank cards)

Rs 2,000 discount on 8GB variant (select bank cards)

Exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000

3-month no-cost EMI extension for users trading in an old device

OPPO K13x 5G: Features

The K13x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and meets MIL-STD 810H durability standards. Weighing 194g, the phone is said to be built for rugged everyday use.

The device runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. The K13x 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It features AI LinkBoost 2.0 with 360-degree antenna design and intelligent network switching, which OPPO said ensures reliable connectivity even in challenging environments like lifts and underground spaces.