Home / Technology / Gadgets / OPPO K13x 5G with Dimensity 6300, 6000mAh battery launched at Rs 11,999

The OPPO K13x 5G debuts in India with MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chip, 120Hz HD display, AI tools, 6000mAh battery, and IP65 rating. Introductory offers include bank discounts and exchange bonuses

OPPO K13x
OPPO K13x (Image: OPPO)
Sweta Kumari New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST
Chinese smartphone brand OPPO has launched the K13x 5G smartphone in India, starting at Rs 11,999. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, the phone features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display, a 6000mAh battery, and several AI-based tools to simplify tasks and enhance creative workflows.

OPPO K13x 5G: Price and variants

  • 4GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 11,999
  • 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 12,999
  • 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999
  • Colours: Midnight Violet, Sunset Peach

Availability and launch offers

The OPPO K13x 5G will be available from June 27 on the OPPO e-store and Flipkart. 
 
Introductory offers:
  • Rs 1,000 discount on 4GB and 6GB variants (select bank cards)
  • Rs 2,000 discount on 8GB variant (select bank cards)
  • Exchange bonus of up to Rs 1,000
  • 3-month no-cost EMI extension for users trading in an old device

OPPO K13x 5G: Features

The K13x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 1000 nits peak brightness. It has an IP65 rating for dust and water resistance and meets MIL-STD 810H durability standards. Weighing 194g, the phone is said to be built for rugged everyday use.
 
The device runs ColorOS 15 based on Android 15, with a promise of two years of Android updates and three years of security patches. The K13x 5G packs a 6000mAh battery with 45W fast charging. It features AI LinkBoost 2.0 with 360-degree antenna design and intelligent network switching, which OPPO said ensures reliable connectivity even in challenging environments like lifts and underground spaces.
  The OS is packed with AI tools, including;
  • AI Eraser
  • AI Unblur
  • AI Reflection Remover
  • AI Summary
  • AI Studio
  • AI Recorder
  • AI Smart Image Matting 2.0

OPPO K13x: Specifications

  • Display: 6.67-inch HD + LCD display, 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1000nits peak brightness
  • Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300
  • RAM: up to 8GB (LPDDR4X)
  • Storage: up to 128GB 
  • Rear camera: 50MP Primary (OIS) + 2MP depth sensor
  • Front camera: 8MP
  • Battery: 6000mAh
  • Charging: 45W wired charging
  • OS: ColorOS15
  • Durability: IP65 rating, MIL-STD 810H
  • Weight: 194g

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 1:45 PM IST

