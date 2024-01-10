Home / Technology / Gadgets / ROG Phone 8 Pro: Asus announces India pricing of gaming-focused smartphone

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Asus announces India pricing of gaming-focused smartphone

The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro would be offered in Phantom Black colour in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage at Rs 94,999 and Rs 119,999, respectively

Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro
BS Tech New Delhi

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Unveiled at the Consumer Electronics Show, the ROG Phone 8 Pro from Taiwanese smartphone maker Asus is arriving in India soon. While there has been no confirmation on the date of arrival, Asus has announced the India pricing of its gaming-focused smartphone.

The ROG Phone 8 Pro would be offered in Phantom Black colour in 16GB RAM + 512GB storage and 24GB RAM + 1TB storage at Rs 94,999 and Rs 119,999, respectively. The top-end model with 24GB RAM, called ROG Phone 8 Pro Edition, will be offered together with the ROG AeroActive Cooler X. The Asus ROG Phone 8 Pro will be available on both online and offline channels of Vijay Sales and Asus.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Recapping the product details, the ROG Phone 8 series encompassed the vanilla edition and the ROG Phone 8 Pro, both powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 system-on-chip. Asus said that the ROG Phone 8 has evolved from a gaming phone into a premium device, with a slimmer and lighter body, and thinner bezels than its predecessor.

Among the notable updates in the Asus ROG Phone 8 series is the new AI-powered features such as AI Grabber, Semantic Search, AI generated wallpapers, and AI noise-cancelling. Another notable change in the models is apparent on the rear profile. While the vanilla ROG Phone 8 gets the regular RGB lighting on the ROG logo, the Pro model features a new Anime Vision Mini-LED display on the back panel. The Anime Vision LED display features 341 mini LEDs that can display preset or user created animations.

ROG Phone 8 Pro: Specification

  • Colours: Phantom Black
  • Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED display, FHD+, 165Hz (refresh rate), 2500nits (peak brightness)
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
  • RAM: 16GB and 24GB
  • Storage: 512GB and 1TB
  • Rear Camera: 50MP (Primary) with 6-axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabiliser + 13MP wide-angle + 32MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom
  • Front Camera: 32MP RGBW
  • Battery: 5,500mAh, 65W fast wired charging, 15W wireless charging
  • Protection: IP68 rating
  • Connectivity: Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, 3.5mm headphone jack

Also Read

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

ASUS prepares to unveil ROG Phone 8 in January at Consumer Electronics Show

ASUS ROG Phone 8 with improvements 'beyond gaming' coming soon: Details

ASUS ROG Phone 8 Ultimate to get 'Pro' with design changes: Report

ASUS launches Intel Core Ultra processors-powered ZenBook 14 OLED laptop

MSI unveils ASUS ROG Ally-like handheld gaming console with Windows 11

Motorola launches Moto G34 budget 5G smartphone in India: Know price, specs

Lenovo debuts Intel 14th Gen chips-powered LOQ laptops in India: Details

Lenovo unveils ThinkBook Plus Gen5 Hybrid with Windows base, Android tablet

Asus ROG Phone 8 series brings AI features, 3x telephoto, and more: Details

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :AsusAsustekASUS ROGgaming phonesmartphoneTechnology

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 1:31 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story