Lava Blaze Curve 5G with 3D curved display, Dolby Atmos audio launched

Indian smartphone brand Lava on March 5 launched the Blaze Curve 5G. The smartphone boasts a 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. Priced at Rs 17,999 onwards, the smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050 chipset. It is offered in 128GB and 256GB on-board storage configurations, both with 8GB LPDDR5 RAM as standard. The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone is offered in iron glass and viridian glass.

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Price

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 17,999

8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 18,999

Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Availability



Open sale for the Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone will begin on March 11, 12PM onwards. The smartphone will be available on Lava e-store, e-commerce platform Amazon India, and across Lava retail stores.



Lava Blaze Curve 5G: Specifications



The Lava Blaze Curve 5G smartphone sports a 6.67-inch fullHD+ 3D curved AMOLED display of 120Hz refresh rates. Lava said the smartphone has Widevine L1 certification, which is essential to stream videos in higher resolution. Besides, the display supports HDR, HDR10 and HDR10+ high dynamic range formats.



Among the new additions to the Lava smartphone ecosystem is the pair of stereo speakers with support for Dolby Atmos audio.



Imaging on the Lava Blaze Curve 5G is covered by a 64-megapixel main sensor, paired with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP macro camera. On the front, the smartphone has a 32MP camera in a punch-hole design.



Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7050, the smartphone boasts 8GB LPDDR5 RAM standard across all variants. The smartphone is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery and supports 33W fast wired charging.