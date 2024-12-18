Realme 14x 5G with IP69 protection launched: Check price, specs, and more

6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 14,999

8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 15,999

Display: 6.67-inch, HD+ resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, 625 nits peak brightness

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300

RAM: 6GB / 8GB

Storage: 128GB

Rear camera: 50MP

Front camera: 8MP

Battery: 6000mAh

Charging: 45W

OS: Android 15-based realmeUI 5.0

China’s Realme has launched the 14x 5G smartphone in India, focusing on durability. The smartphone features military-grade certification for shock resistance and is rated IP69 for dust and water resistance. The Realme 14x 5G is powered by a 6,000mAh battery, which is supported by fast wired charging technology.Colours: Jewel Red, Crystal Black, Golden GlowThe Realme 14x 5G is now available for purchase on Realme India’s official website, Flipkart, and at select offline stores.As part of the introductory offer, customers purchasing the smartphone online can avail a discount of Rs 1,000 on select bank cards, including ICICI, HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank cards. There are also no-interest EMI plans available for up to six months on both online and offline purchases. Additionally, the company is offering 12 months of extended warranty on the smartphone at no extra cost.Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G chip, the Realme 14x 5G features a 6.67-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. For photography, it comes with a 50MP primary camera with autofocus and AI-powered imaging features like AI Clear Face for intelligently correcting blurry pictures.The smartphone also includes utility features like Air Gestures for hands-free control and a Free Call feature that allows users to connect with nearby users without internet connectivity. Other notable features include AI Smart Signal Adjustment, which maintains a steady connection in areas with poor network coverage.