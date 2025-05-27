Realme GT 7 series with MediaTek Dimensity, 7000mAh battery launched: Specs

Realme has launched the GT 7, GT 7T smartphones in India. Starting from Rs 34,999 for GT 7T and Rs 39,999 for GT 7 respectively, the smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity chipset. The GT 7 sports a 6.78-inch display whereas the GT 7T sports a slightly larger 6.8-inch display. Both the smartphones pack a 7,000mAh battery.

Google Gemini AI integration. The company has also partnered with Google to bring new features like AI Translator, AI Eraser 2.0, and AI Tools 2.0. The company also said that GT 7 series models are the first smartphones in their segment to offer

Realme GT 7 series: Price and variants

Realme GT Dream Edition

16GB+ 512GB storage: Rs 49,999

Realme GT 7:

8GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 39,999

12GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 42,999

12GB+ 512GB storage: Rs 46,999

Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue

Realme GT 7T:

8GB+256GB storage: Rs 34,999

12GB+ 256GB storage: Rs 37,999

12GB+ 512GB storage:Rs 41,999

Colours: Icesense Black, Icesense Blue and Racing yellow

Realme GT series: Availability and offers

The Realme GT 7 and GT 7T smartphones are now available for pre-booking and will go on sale from May 30 through the Realme’s official website and the e-commerce platform Amazon. Additionally, the Dream Edition variant will go on sale starting June 13.

As part of the introductory offers, customers are eligible for a bank discount of Rs 3,000 on select cards. Alternatively, the company is offering an exchange bonus of up to Rs 6,000 on trade-in deals. No-cost equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans for up to 12 months will also be available.

Additionally, customers purchasing the Dream Edition variant during the first sale period will get one year screen damage protection. Customers pre-booking any GT 7 series smartphone also get this benefit.

Realme GT 7: Details

The Realme GT 7 features a 6.77-inch LTPO AMOLED display with 6,000 nits of peak brightness. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9400e chipset coupled with 12GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of internal storage.

For the camera, the smartphone comprises a triple camera set-up with a 50MP (IMX906) primary sensor, coupled with an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens and a 50MP telephoto lens. At the front, there is a 32MP camera for selfies, video calls and more.

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery with support for 120W charging. The GT 7 incorporates “IceSense Graphene” for better thermal conductivity and 360-degree heat dissipation, helping maintain performance efficiency during extended usage.

Realme GT 7 Dream Edition: Details

The GT 7 smartphone is also available in the Dream Edition variant which is made in collaboration with Aston Martin Formula One team. The GT 7 Dream Edition model is available in signature Aston Martin Racing Green colourway and features aerodynamic flow-lines design, engraved Silver Wings Emblem. It comes with an exclusive collector’s box that includes a Silver Wing case and a race car-inspired SIM ejector pin.

Realme GT 7T: Details

The Realme GT 7T is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chip, coupled with up to 12 GB of RAM and up to 512 GB of storage. The smartphone sports a slightly larger 6.8-inch AMOLED display with HDR10+ support. For photography, the GT 7T features a dual camera setup with a 50MP (IMX896) primary camera accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide lens. At the front there is a 32MP camera sensor. The phone packs a 7,000mAh battery with 120W wired charging support.

Realme Buds Air7 Pro

Price: Rs 5,499

Availability: Sale starts from May 30

Along with the GT series smartphones, Realme has also launched the new Buds Air7 Pro. The company said that the Realme Buds Air 7 Pro brings a first-in-segment Gemini AI Assistant support, offering features such as live voice translation, face-to-face interpreter mode, and AI-powered queries.

It has 53dB ANC, dual DAC drivers, Hi-Res audio certification, and up to 48 hours of audio playback on a single charge. It is available in four colourways: Glory Beige, Fiery Red, Metallic grey and Racing Green.

Realme GT 7: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch AMOLED,HDR+ 6,000 nits peak brightness,120Hz refresh rate,

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9400e

RAM: up to 12GB

Storage: up to 512GB

Rear Camera: 50MP primary + 8MP ultra-wide+ 50MP telephoto

Front Camera: 32MP

Battery: 7,000mAh, 120W wired charging, 7.5W reverse charging

Operating System: Android 15

Protection: IP69

Weight: 206g

Realme GT 7T : Specifications