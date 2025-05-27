Asus launches ROG, TUF series desktops and all-in-one PCs: Price and specs

Taiwanese electronics brand Asus has unveiled a new line-up of gaming desktops under its ROG and TUF series, alongside two new all-in-one (AiO) PCs—the V440VA and V470VA. These latest offerings are powered by Intel Core processors, with the gaming desktops featuring dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX graphics cards. Here are the key details:

New Asus desktops and AiO PCs: Details

Asus ROG G700:

Price: Rs 3,59,990 onwards

Availability: Asus e-store, Asus ROG Stores, and e-commerce platform Amazon.

The Asus ROG G700 gaming desktop is powered by the Intel Core Ultra 9 285K processor and comes with NVIDIA GeForce RTX 5080 GPU. The desktop is offered with 32GB DDR5 RAM, 2TB Gen4 SSD, and a glass-clad chassis with RGB lighting. It has a B860 motherboard and 850W Gold power supply unit (PSU).

Ports (front): 1x Headphone, 1x Mic in, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Ports (rear): 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x Displayport 1.4, 3 x Audio jacks, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-C

Asus TUF Gaming T500:

Price: Rs 84,990 onwards

Availability: Asus e-store, Asus ROG Stores, e-commerce platform Amazon, and select retail outlets.

The Asus TUF Gaming T500 is powered by Intel Core i5 13420H processor and features a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 GPU. It is offered with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD for storage. It supports expansion up to 64GB RAM and 4TB SSD storage, and features Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.4 for connectivity.

Ports (front): 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 2x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Ports (rear): 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI 1.4, 1x Displayport 1.4, 1x 7.1 channel audio (3 ports), 1x Kensington lock, 4x USB 2.0 Type-A

Asus V440VA AiO:

Price: Rs 49,990 onwards

Availability: Asus e-store, Asus ROG Stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, Croma, select retail outlets.

The Asus V440VA is an all-in-one PC with a 24-inch FHD IPS display, 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio, and 100 per cent sRGB coverage. It is powered by up to Intel Core i5-13420H processor, and is offered with 16GB DDR5 RAM and a 512GB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Ports (front): 1x Kensington lock, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A

Ports (rear): 1x DC-in 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet, 1x HDMI in 1.4, 1x HDMI out 1.4, 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A

Asus V470VA AiO:

Price: Rs 51,990 onwards

Availability: Asus e-store, Asus ROG Stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and Flipkart, Croma, select retail outlets.

The Asus V470VA features a 27-inch FHD IPS display with 93 per cent screen-to-body ratio and 100 per cent sRGB colour accuracy. It is powered by up to Intel Core i7-13620H processor and is offered with 16GB DDR5 RAM and 1TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

Ports (front): 1x Kensington lock, 1x 3.5mm combo audio jack, 1x USB 2.0 Type-A

Ports (rear): 1x DC-in 1x RJ45 Gigabit Ethernet 1x HDMI in 1.4 1x HDMI out 1.4 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-C, 3x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A