Alcatel V3 series smartphones with NXTPAPER display tech launched in India

French-born technology brand Alcatel has launched its V3 series smartphone in India, comprising three models, namely – Alcatel V3 Ultra, Alcatel V3 Pro, and Alcatel V3 Classic. According to the company, this series debuts in the Indian market as the first smartphones with patented NXTPAPER display technology powered by TCL.

Alcatel V3 series: Price and availability

Alcatel V3 Ultra

Starting price: Rs 19,999

Colour: Hyper Blue, Champagne Gold, and Ocean Grey

Alcatel V3 Pro

Starting price: Rs 17,999

Colour: Matcha Green and Metallic Grey

Alcatel V3 Classic

Starting price: Rs 12,999

Colour: Halo White, Cosmic Grey

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Details

Alcatel V3 Ultra features a 6.78-inch Full HD+ NXTPAPER IPS display with a resolution of 2460 × 1080 pixels. The screen supports a 120Hz refresh rate and offers a brightness of up to 650 nits. It is designed to reduce eye strain with anti-glare coating, low blue light emission, and support for vertical polarised sunglasses. Moreover, the smartphone comes bundled with stylus for digital inking and note taking capabilities supported.

Audio is powered by DTS 3D Sound with dual stereo speakers and dual-mic noise cancellation. The device also supports a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The V3 Ultra is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The system runs Android 14 out of the box and promises 3 years of OS updates and 4 years of security patches.

The camera setup includes a triple rear system: a 108MP main sensor, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro lens. For selfies, the device sports a 32MP front-facing camera. Both front and rear cameras support 1080p video recording at 30fps.

The phone packs a 5010mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. Additional features include IP54 dust and splash resistance, a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, NFC, Bluetooth 5.3, and Wi-Fi dual-band. The device weighs 196 grams and measures 7.99 mm thick.

Alcatel V3 Ultra: Specifications

Display: 6.78-inch Full HD+ NXTPAPER IPS, 2460 × 1080 resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, low blue light, 650 nits brightness, 91 per cent screen-to-body ratio

Audio: Dual stereo speakers, DTS 3D Sound, dual-mic noise cancellation, 3.5mm audio jack, FM radio with recording

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (Octa-core)

RAM: 6GB

Storage: 128GB (expandable up to 2TB via dedicated microSD slot)

Rear Camera: 108MP + 8MP ultra-wide + 2MP macro

Front Camera: 32MP

Video Recording: 1080p at 30fps (front and rear)

Battery: 5010mAh

Charging: 33W fast charging

Operating System: Android 14 (3 years OS updates, 4 years security updates)

Durability: IP54 rated

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C

Alcatel V3 Pro: Details

The Alcatel V3 Pro is equipped with a 6.7-inch display that supports a 120Hz refresh rate. The screen also includes anti-glare and low blue light features, aimed at reducing eye strain during extended use.

For performance, the device runs on the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset, coupled with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

On the imaging front, the V3 Pro sports a dual rear camera system comprising a 50MP main sensor and a 5MP secondary lens. For selfies and video calls, the phone includes an 8MP front-facing camera.

Powering the device is a 5,200mAh battery with support for 18W charging. Additionally, the phone carries an IP54 rating, offering limited protection against dust and water splashes.

Alcatel V3 Pro: Specifications

Display: 6.7-inch, 120Hz refresh rate, anti-glare, low blue light

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 6300 (Octa-core)

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50MP + 5MP dual camera

Front Camera: 8MP

Battery: 5200mAh

Charging: 18W fast charging

Operating System: Android 15 (3 years OS updates, 4 years security updates)

Durability: IP54 water and dust resistance

Connectivity: 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G, Wi-Fi (2.4GHz and 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB Type-C

Alcatel V3 Classic: Details

The Alcatel V3 Classic comes with India’s first NXTVISION display, offering enhanced colour accuracy and visual clarity. It features a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 processor, paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In the camera department, the device carries a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP front sensor camera. The audio experience is enhanced by dual stereo speakers.

A 5,200mAh battery powers the device, with 18W fast charging support. The phone also carries an IP54 rating, offering basic protection against dust and water splashes. It also includes built-in NFC for quick contactless payments and other supported features, adding a layer of convenience for users.

Alcatel V3 Classic: Specifications