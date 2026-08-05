Nothing unveils CMF Clip Pro open-ear earbuds with Smart Dial, LDAC support

CMF by Nothing has unveiled the Clip Pro, a pair of open-ear wireless earbuds. The new earbuds feature a clip-on design with a three-point support system, 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers, LDAC support, and a Smart Dial integrated into the charging case. While Nothing already offers multiple open-ear earbuds, Clip Pro is the first such product under the CMF branding. The company said the earbuds will go on sale in select global markets from August 15 but will not be available in India.

CMF Clip Pro: Price and availability

The CMF Clip Pro will be available in the UK, US and Japan from August 15 in Dark Grey, Light Grey and Coral colour options, priced at $99. Availability in Europe and other regions is scheduled for September 15. CMF confirmed that the earbuds will not be launched in India.

CMF Clip Pro: Features The CMF Clip Pro adopts an open-ear clip-on design built around a three-point support structure that the company says distributes pressure across the ear for extended comfort. Each earbud weighs 5.9g and uses an elastic titanium wire core with a flexible C-bridge designed to fit different ear shapes. ALSO READ: Phone brands bets on longer EMIs, bank cashbacks to counter slowing demand For audio, the earbuds feature 10.8mm dual-magnet dynamic drivers and support Hi-Res Audio, LDAC, AAC and SBC codecs. CMF has also included Ultra Bass Technology, which it said is designed to enhance low-frequency output while reducing distortion associated with open-ear audio designs.

The earbuds include four HD microphones and a VPU-powered Clear Voice Technology for calls. A Sound Seal feature is designed to reduce sound leakage and can be configured through the Nothing X app for calls or both calls and media playback. The charging case features CMF's Smart Dial, which can be used to adjust volume, control playback, answer calls and pair devices. The earbuds themselves also include physical controls. Other features include Bluetooth 5.4, dual device connection, Low Latency Mode for gaming, Google Fast Pair, Microsoft Swift Pair, IP54-rated earbuds, and support for firmware updates, control customisation and Find My Earbuds through the Nothing X app.