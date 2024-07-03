Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra, powered by Intel's AI chips, launched in India

South Korean electronics major Samsung on July 3 launched the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra in India. This premium laptop is powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and features advanced artificial intelligence capabilities, leveraging the integrated Neural Processing Unit (NPU). Additionally, the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is equipped with a NVIDIA GeForce RTX graphic processing unit (GPU) and a Dynamic AMOLED 2X display. Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Price and availability The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is priced at Rs 233,990 onwards. It comes with up to 1TB of on-board storage and options for 16GB or 32GB of RAM. The laptop will be available in a 16-inch display size and in Moonstone Gray finish on Samsung’s official website and select offline stores. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra: Specifications

Processor and GPU

The Samsung Galaxy Book 4 Ultra is powered by Intel Core Ultra series processors (Ultra 9 and Ultra 7), which feature a dedicated Neural Processing Unit (NPU) for handling AI workloads. It also includes a dedicated NVIDIA GeForce RTX GPU, enabling Samsung to offer generative AI tools powered by NVIDIA TensorRT for text-based image generation, among other features.

Display and audio

The laptop sports a 16-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X touchscreen display with a 3K resolution and a refresh rate of up to 120Hz. Samsung’s “Vision Booster” technology optimises visibility and colour reproduction by automatically detecting the environment. The display is complemented by an AKG quad-speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos surround sound. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra also features a dual microphone setup that enables bi-directional AI noise cancelling for clear voice capture during video calls.

Battery and connectivity

Samsung claims the laptop offers long battery life and comes with a 140W adapter that can charge up the battery to 55 per cent in 30 minutes. The Galaxy Book 4 Ultra also offers a wide range of ports for connectivity, including HDMI 2.1 and a USB 3.2 port that supports Thunderbolt 4.

Additional features

When used alongside a Samsung Galaxy smartphone, Samsung said that the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra offers several additional features. Users can employ their smartphone as an external webcam and utilise the Easy Phone connection to use smartphone apps directly from the laptop. Samsung Galaxy Tab users can also use their tablets as a secondary screen for the Galaxy Book 4 Ultra with the Second Screen feature.