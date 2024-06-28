Honeywell-branded wireless speakers launched in India by Secure Connection

Hong Kong-based global electronic products manufacturer Secure Connection has expanded its India presence with a new personal audio product range, including three wireless Bluetooth speakers, under Honeywell branding. The newly launched speakers include Suono P300 and P400 under the Platinum series and Trueno U300 in the Ultimate Series. The company said that all three speakers offer versatility in use alongside durability features.

Honeywell Bluetooth speaker: Price and availability Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Priced at Rs 1,149 onwards, Honeywell's range of new Bluetooth speakers are now available in India at select retail outlets and e-commerce platforms Amazon India.

Honeywell Suono P300 and P400: Details

The Suono P300 has a 52mm audio driver that the company said ensures fine high frequency sound and deep bass in a stereo sound output. The speaker offers 10W of output power with the company claiming up to nine hours of playtime on a single charge. The speaker also comes with IPX4 rating for resistance against water ingress.

The Suono P400 speaker, on the other hand, has a bigger 78mm driver and offers 15W of output power. The speaker comes with IPX6 rating and gets RGB lights encircling the bass woofers.

Both the speakers support Bluetooth v5.3 connectivity and charge over the USB Type-C port. The speakers come with a built-in SD card slot and 3.5mm aux port for wired connectivity. The Honeywell Suono P300 and P400 Bluetooth speakers get Smart Talk features for hands-free accessibility and control.

More From This Section

Honeywell Trueno U300: Details

The new entrant into the brand’s Platinum series, the Trueno U300 speaker features dual audio drivers of 78mm that the company said enables premium stereo sound with clear audio reproduction. The Bluetooth speaker gets 20W of output power and offers up to a total of 13 hours of playback time on a single charge. The Trueno U300 also gets IPX6 rating for resistance against water ingress.

Similar to the platinum series speakers, the Trueno U300 speaker gets support for Bluetooth V5.3 and USB-C charging. The speaker also gets a microSD card Slot and 3.5mm aux support.