Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G with 6000mAh battery launched in India: Check Price

Samsung has launched the Galaxy M17e 5G smartphone on March 17, expanding its Galaxy M-series lineup in India. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor and packs a 6,000mAh battery. Samsung claims that the smartphone can offer up to 26 hours of video playback. The company has said that the smartphone also offers several AI features, including Google Gemini, Circle to Search, and more.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Price and availability

4GB RAM +128GB Storage: Rs 12,999

6GB RAM + 128GB Storage: Rs 14,499

Colours: Vibe Violet and Blitz Blue colours

The Galaxy M17e 5G smartphone is now available with a Rs 1250 discount on e-commerce platform Amazon for a limited period of time.

Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G: Details According to Samsung, the Galaxy M17e 5G sports a 6.7-inch HD+ display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It also supports High Brightness Mode (HBM) for better outdoor visibility. The device measures 8.2mm at its slimmest point and comes with a Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) back panel. The Galaxy M17e 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 5G processor. According to Samsung, the chipset includes two Cortex-A76 performance cores and six Cortex-A55 efficiency cores. The company further added that the integrated Arm Mali-G57 GPU is designed to handle graphics for multimedia playback and casual gaming while maintaining power efficiency.

On the camera front, the smartphone features a 50MP primary camera paired with a 2MP depth sensor for portrait photos. At the front, the smartphone includes an 8MP camera. ALSO READ: WhatsApp's 'Guest' chats could soon let you message non-users: What is it The Samsung Galaxy M17e 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 25W wired charging. The company claims that the smartphone offers up to 26 hours of video playback. The smartphone runs on One UI 8, based on Android 16. Samsung said the phone supports Google Gemini AI, which can help generate text, explain topics, summarise information, and assist with planning tasks. It also includes Circle to Search, allowing users to search for information directly from the screen by circling or tapping objects, text, or images.