WhatsApp's 'Guest' chats could soon let you message non-users: What is it

WhatsApp is reportedly testing a new feature called Guest chats that allows users to communicate with people who do not have a WhatsApp account. According to a report from WABetaInfo, non-users can join conversations through a secure web link without needing to sign up. The chats are said to use a unique identifier to generate an encryption key, offering the same end-to-end encryption as regular conversations. Guest chats are said to be designed to extend communication beyond WhatsApp’s existing user base. The feature is currently available to a limited number of Android and iOS beta users.

What are Guest chats?

According to the report, Guest chats are a new type of conversation that lets WhatsApp users message non-users without requiring them to download the app. Unlike third-party integrations, this feature works directly within WhatsApp and is designed to offer a simple entry point for new users.

WhatsApp’s Guest chats: How it works

ALSO READ: Apple launches AirPods Max 2 with H2 chip, AI features: Price, availability According to the report, users can create a Guest chat by generating a secure invite link. This option appears in the “Invite a friend” section or at the bottom of the contacts list. The link can be shared via SMS or copied and sent through email or other messaging apps. When the recipient opens the link, they can either download WhatsApp or continue as a Guest. If they choose to continue as a Guest, the chat opens in a browser through WhatsApp Web, on both mobile and desktop devices.

When a user chooses to continue as a Guest, WhatsApp Web creates a unique identifier that is used to generate the encryption key. According to the report, Guest chats are protected with end-to-end encryption, meaning WhatsApp cannot access the messages and only the participants can read them. Users can confirm that their chats are encrypted by scanning a QR code or manually matching the security code. By proceeding as a Guest, the user also agrees to WhatsApp’s Terms of Service. Currently, Guests are able to view the phone number of the person who shared the chat invite.

ALSO READ: POCO is set to launch X8 Pro series in India on March 17: What to expect However, guests are not verified. This means there is no guarantee that the person opening the invite link is the intended recipient. For example, if the link is sent via email and the mail account is compromised, someone else could join the chat instead. The intended recipient may also have changed their phone number, which could allow someone else to access the Guest chat. The report noted that users should be mindful of this risk when sharing Guest chat links and ensure they are interacting with the intended person.

Guest chats are designed for basic messaging. They do not support group chats, media sharing, stickers, voice messages or calls. Guests can only send text messages, and they may not receive notifications, requiring manual checks. Each Guest chat expires after 10 days of inactivity. If the chat ends, a new invite link must be generated to restart the conversation. Additionally, users can block guests just like regular contacts, ensuring control over conversations. WhatsApp also clearly labels such chats with a “Guest” tag for easy identification.