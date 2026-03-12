iQOO Z11x 5G with 7,200mAh battery launched in India: Check specs, price
Starting at Rs 18,999, the iQOO Z11x 5G is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor and packs a 7,200mAh batterySweta Kumari New Delhi
iQOO has launched the Z11x 5G smartphone in India as the latest addition to its Z-series lineup. Powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo processor, the smartphone comes with a 7,200mAh battery. The company is positioning the phone around longer battery life and performance, with support for Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The smartphone also comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for dust and water resistance.
iQOO Z11x 5G: Price and variants
- 6GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 18,999
- 8GB RAM + 128GB storage: Rs 20,999
- 8GB RAM + 256GB storage: Rs 22,999
- Colours: Titanic Black and Prismatic Green
iQOO Z11x 5G: Availability and offers
According to iQOO, the smartphone will be available from March 16 through iQOO’s website, Vivo’s stores, e-commerce platform Amazon and other select retail stores.
As part of the introductory offers, iQOO is offering up to Rs 2,000 discount on select cards. Customers can also get no-interest equated monthly instalment (EMI) plans of up to six months.
iQOO Z11x 5G: Details
The iQOO Z11x features a 6.76-inch LCD panel with 2344 × 1080 resolution. The display includes a punch-hole cut-out at the top for the front camera. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage.
For imaging, the iQOO Z11x includes a dual rear camera setup featuring a 50MP primary sensor coupled with a 2MP bokeh lens. On the front, the device features a 32MP selfie camera.
The smartphone packs a 7,200mAh battery, which the company claims can deliver up to 40 hours of video playback and 93 hours of music playback on a single charge. The device supports 44W fast charging and also includes reverse charging support.
The smartphone runs on Android 16-based OriginOS 6. The iQOO Z11x is promised to receive two OS updates and four years of security patch updates. The iQOO Z11x comes with IP68 and IP69 ratings for protection against exposure to dust and water.
iQOO Z11x 5G: Specifications
- Display: 6.76-inch LCD with 2344 × 1080 resolution
- Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Turbo chipset
- RAM: Up to 8GB RAM
- Storage: Up to 256GB internal storage
- Operating system: Android 16-based OriginOS 6
- Rear camera: 50MP primary sensor + 2MP bokeh lens
- Front camera: 32MP
- Battery: 7,200mAh battery
- Charging: 44W fast charging with reverse charging support
- Weight: 219g