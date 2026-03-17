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Nvidia unveils DLSS 5 tech to add visual realism to games: How it works

Nvidia has announced DLSS 5, a new AI-powered graphics technology designed to enhance realism in games by generating more accurate lighting, textures and materials in real time

Nvidia DLSS 5 in Resident Evil Requiem (Image: Nvidia)

Nvidia DLSS 5 in Resident Evil Requiem (Image: Nvidia)

Aashish Kumar Shrivastava New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 17 2026 | 11:11 AM IST

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Nvidia has announced DLSS 5, the latest version of its AI-based graphics technology designed to improve how games look in real time. The company said DLSS 5 introduces a new neural rendering model that can generate more realistic lighting, textures and materials while a game is running, potentially bringing visuals closer to what is typically seen in film visual effects.
 
The technology builds on Nvidia’s long-running DLSS (Deep Learning Super Sampling) system, which was first introduced in 2018 to improve gaming performance using artificial intelligence. DLSS initially focused on increasing frame rates by upscaling images and generating additional frames, but the new version shifts more attention toward improving visual realism.
 

What DLSS 5 does differently

DLSS 5 uses an AI model that processes the colour information and motion data from each frame of a game. Based on this information, the system generates additional visual detail such as lighting effects, reflections and material textures.

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In simpler terms, the AI analyses what is happening in a scene and adds realistic lighting and surface details while the game is running. According to Nvidia, this happens in real time at up to 4K resolution, allowing games to maintain smooth gameplay while improving visual quality. As per the examples shown by Nvidia, DLSS 5 not only makes the faces of characters look more human-like, but it also adds finer elements like wrinkles, folds on the forehead and more.
 
The AI model is trained to recognise different types of objects and materials in a scene, including characters, hair, clothing and skin. It can also interpret environmental lighting conditions such as backlighting or cloudy weather. Using this information, DLSS 5 can simulate effects like the way light interacts with skin or the subtle shine on fabrics.

Designed to work with existing game engines

For game developers, Nvidia said DLSS 5 offers controls that allow artists to adjust how strongly the AI effects are applied. Developers can tweak elements such as colour, intensity and specific areas where the visual enhancements should appear, ensuring the technology fits the artistic style of each game.
 
The technology integrates using the same Nvidia Streamline framework already used for earlier DLSS versions and Nvidia Reflex, which means developers who already support those tools may find it easier to adopt DLSS 5. 

Industry support and upcoming games

The company said that several major game studios will support DLSS 5, including Bethesda, CAPCOM, NetEase, NCSOFT, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Games.
 
Nvidia said the technology will appear in a number of upcoming and existing titles such as Starfield, Hogwarts Legacy, Assassin’s Creed Shadows, Phantom Blade Zero, Delta Force, Naraka: Bladepoint and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered, among others.

When will it arrive

Nvidia said DLSS 5 will begin rolling out in the second half of this year. The company is showcasing early demonstrations of the technology this week at its GTC conference, along with previews running in games and technical demos.

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First Published: Mar 17 2026 | 11:07 AM IST

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