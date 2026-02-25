Samsung unveils Galaxy S26 series with agentic AI focus: Highlights & pics

Samsung on February 25 unveiled the Galaxy S26 series, which encompasses the Galaxy S26, Galaxy S26+, and Galaxy S26 Ultra. The South Korean electronics maker said the devices are designed to support agentic artificial intelligence use cases, where software agents can perform tasks such as adjusting settings, surfacing information and assisting with workflows with minimal user intervention.

“With the Galaxy S26 series, we focused on making AI feel effortless, working quietly in the background so people can focus on what matters,” said TM Roh, CEO, President, and Head of Device eXperience (DX) Division at Samsung Electronics.

Alongside the smartphones, the South Korean electronics maker announced the Galaxy Buds 4 series, which are offered in standard and Pro variants.

All the products announced at today’s Galaxy Unpacked event will make their way to consumers in India soon. That said, here is a quick recap of everything Samsung announced, followed by hands-on pictures of the devices: Galaxy S26 Ultra takes centre stage The Galaxy S26 Ultra introduces what Samsung described as the first built-in “Privacy Display” on a Galaxy smartphone. The feature is designed to restrict viewing angles to prevent others from seeing on-screen content in public environments. The device measures 7.9 mm at its thinnest point, making it the slimmest Ultra model in the Galaxy S-series, according to the company.

It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 Mobile Platform for Galaxy, developed in collaboration with Qualcomm, and supports fast charging capable of reaching up to 75 per cent battery level in 30 minutes, Samsung said. On the imaging front, Samsung said the Galaxy S26 Ultra features wider aperture lenses on the wide and telephoto sensors aimed at improving low-light photography performance. The device also introduces enhanced Nightography Video and upgraded stabilisation technology. The Galaxy S26 Ultra is also its first smartphone in the Galaxy lineup to support the Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec, a Samsung-developed video codec designed to improve video compression efficiency while maintaining quality. The company said image signal processing enhancements also extend to the front-facing camera, improving output in mixed lighting conditions.

Galaxy AI expands to agentic experience The Galaxy S26 series introduces new AI-powered features, including Now Nudge, which it said provides contextual prompts and recommendations based on user activity, and Now Brief, which it said delivers real-time summaries and updates. Samsung has also upgraded its Bixby assistant to support more natural language interactions, enabling users to adjust device settings and perform actions using conversational input. The devices also integrate with external AI platforms, including Google’s Gemini and Perplexity. Samsung said the smartphones will receive seven generations of operating system upgrades and seven years of security updates. Security features include Private Album and Knox Matrix, part of Samsung’s broader device protection framework.